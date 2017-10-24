Why Floyd Mayweather should fight again

On Thursday October 19 a very interesting video surfaced on social media. The video was a short snippet of Floyd “Money” Mayweather training at his gym. Decked out in full gear he was banging the heavy bag. Speculation soon followed. Is he fighting again? It sure didn’t seem like he was going through the motions. However Floyd is a fitness addict who also loves attention. While no one except Floyd knows if he is going to fight again. I sure would like to see him have one more go in the ring.

For starters Floyd is in incredible shape. At 40 years old he looks and moves like a much younger man. Combine that with his defense first style and pure dedication to his craft I believe Floyd could fight at an elite level for two or three more years easily. Floyd has never been knocked down. He has seldom been hurt or rocked. Floyd hasn’t been in the type of wars that can shorten a fighter’s career. There isn’t much worry or concern of Floyd getting old or seriously hurt. Floyd’s style similar to that of Bernard Hopkins is built to last. I would to see Floyd continue to defy the odds.





Like many fight fans across the globe I was a tad bit disappointed by Floyd’s more recent choice of opponents. No disrespect to Andre Berto or Conor Mcgregor. However these are fights that Floyd was expected to win. Which has been th case most of the year. Floyd has the style and the skills to beat any fighter from junior welterweight to middleweight. If Floyd were to come out of retirement again many fans would love and demand he challenge himself. There are so many options, Keith Thurman, Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr., Gennady Golovkin, Canelo Alvarez or the Charlo Brothers would make for an excellent fight for Floyd. Floyd would be a betting favorite in all of those fights however the threat of losing would be real. If Floyd were to fight anyone of those guys he would garner huge respect. It would not even matter if he won. Just taking the fight would do more for his legacy than anything else. If he does win (which is a huge possibility) he would have a true claim at being TBE.

That is something I would love to see.