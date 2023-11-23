While His Comeback Foe Fails A Drugs Test, Conor Benn Calls Out Boots Ennis

Two pretty big news stories regarding unbeaten British welterweight contender Conor Benn broke today, and one of them is not in any way good news. Back in September, Benn made his return to the ring, this in Florida following his failed drugs tests and all that followed (Benn constantly insisting he did nothing wrong). Facing tough Mexican Rodolfo Orozco, Benn had his first fight in many months and he won a decision against his rock-chinned foe.

Now, in what can only be described as, ‘you-couldn’t-make-it-up fashion,’ it has been revealed that Orozco failed a drugs test of his own, this “around the time of the fight” as per a Talk Sport article. It’s not yet known just what illegal substance Orozco got popped for taking, but this is yet another blow to the sport at a time when so many prominent fighters are seemingly testing positive for PEDS every other week or so.

It remains to be seen what kind of punishment is handed to Orozco.

As for Benn, 22-0(14), he today went on social media to call out Jaron “Boots” Ennis, with Benn saying on X that he would “run to” Ennis, when all the other welterweights are running away from him.

“All these welterweights are running scared from @JaronEnnis, well I’ll run right to him,” Benn wrote earlier today, adding “let’s go champ” to his call out.

As fans know, Ennis of Philadelphia was recently awarded the IBF welterweight title, this as Terence Crawford was stripped (grossly unfairly in the opinion of many people). Ennis is an exceptional talent, and he said himself he did not want to get the IBF title the way he did, that he wanted to “win it with my hands.”

Ennis, 31-0(28) is now looking to get busy taking on the best fighters he can as he himself continues to prove he’s the real deal. Who knows, maybe Boots will look Benn’s way? Would the fight sell? Absolutely it would. Benn may or may not fight British rival Chris Eubank Jr next (I don’t know about you, but I feel the heat has gone from that fight now), but Benn has shown he is willing to fight Ennis when so many other top 147 pounders have opted to swerve him.