What Now For Dereck Chisora?

First and foremost, let’s all hope warrior Dereck Chisora suffers no ill effects from the quite nasty KO he was the victim of last night in his grudge rematch with Dillian Whyte. We have seen this year, once again, just how dangerous this great sport can be, how much the fighters put on the line each and every single time they enter the ring. Adonis Stevenson, who was also stopped in a late round of a punishing fight a few weeks back is, we hear, slowly recovering having been in a coma.









If Chisora decides to call it a career and retire, who on earth could hold it against him? It is now Chisora’s decision, and the warrior who has now lost nine pro fights has a big, big decision to make. Chisora, stopped just three times during his honourable, up and down career – by David Haye, Tyson Fury and now Whyte – went down harder and heavier than at any other time last night. It would be a hard road back to anything like elite level if Chisora did opt to carry on.

At age 35 later this month, Chisora, 29-9(21) has been fighting the best for years now. Turning pro back in early 2007, the Londoner has never ducked or dodged anyone. It really was a must-win fight for Chisora last night, against Whyte, the single most disliked rival of his career. He came up short after yet another valiant effort and Chisora is now in need of a good, long rest before he decides on anything. Three fights in a year, two of them gruelling affairs, is a lot for a modern day heavyweight and Chisora has more than earned a few months of rest and recuperation.









Can “Del Boy,” or “War Chisora” come again? With the sheer fighting spirit this man possesses, we can never write him off, but Chisora must do some serious soul-searching before he does anything else. But whatever he decides to do next, Chisora has more than earned his place in British boxing history as one of the sport’s most loyal servants.