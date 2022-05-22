What Next For A Seemingly Unstoppable David Benavidez?

David Benavidez made brutally short work of David Lemieux last night, wiping out the big puncher inside just three rounds. Now the interim WBC super-middleweight champ, 25 year old Benavidez immediately called out some big names after his demolition job on Lemieux.

“I’m waiting on them to send me the contract,” a pumped up Benavidez, 26-0(23) said. “Them bitches know what’s up. I’m right here waiting for them. I’m not scared of nobody. I’m the youngest guy, a three-time world champion in the [super-middleweight] division. I’ll put my belts against anybody and I guarantee you, I’ll knock everybody out.”

Some bold talk, for sure, but Benavidez has put on some bold and hugely impressive performances to back up his words. The idea of “The Mexican Monster” fighting Canelo Alvarez, or Caleb Plant, or Jermall Charlo is enough to make any fight fan get excited. Benavidez seems to be getting better and better, and at age 25 he has not yet reached his peak. That’s scary.

Okay, yes, 33 year old Lemieux, now 43-5(36) has seen better days – and he will surely have to think long and hard about retirement now – but Benavidez quite literally wiped his man out last night. He made it look easy. Can anyone take Benavidez’ wicked power? It promises to be whole lot of fun finding out, that’s for darn sure. It simply has to be a big fight for Benavidez next.

“Mike Tyson gave me the nickname ‘The Mexican Monster,’ what do you think I’m gonna do?” a victorious Benavidez said last night. “I just feel like I’m the strongest 168 pounder. No-one can mess with me.”

Maybe not.

If Canelo doesn’t face either Dmitry Bivol or Gennady Golovkin next, a fight with Benavidez could be the big one to make later on this year. And it’s far from anywhere near certain who wins if these two do get it on! Who would YOU pick?