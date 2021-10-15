‘We’ll take Tank Davis’ says Teofimo Lopez Sr., targeting Josh Taylor after Kambosos blowout

Teofimo Lopez Sr. says he wants 140-lb undisputed champion Josh Taylor in April for his son Teo and then Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. IBF/WBA/WBC Franchise/WBO lightweight champion Teofimo (16-0, 12 KOs) first needs to get rid of his IBF mandatory George Kambosos Jr. on November 13th before he can go after Taylor and Tank.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has taken over the promotion of the Teofimo vs. Kambosos fight. Teofimo Sr. says they’re having some issues over the WBC Franchise title.

He wants that belt to be on the line for the Kambosos fight, but it’s unclear whether it will be. Even if it’s not, it doesn’t matter because it’s not expected to be a competitive fight.

Teofimo Sr. wants to have all four of Teo’s 135-lb titles to be at stake for when he fights Josh Taylor in April. The winner of the fight would be a two-division undisputed champion. It doesn’t look like that’ll happen, though, because Top Rank promoter Bob Arum isn’t in favor of it, according to Teofimo Sr.

Teofimo Sr. hopes Taylor doesn’t “chicken out”

“We’re going to 140, and we’re chasing Josh Taylor right now. That’s the guy that we want,” said Teofimo Sr. to Fighthype. “You fight the best to become the best. My son is way ahead of them at only1 six fights.

“Why isn’t Tank calling out Josh Taylor? Of course, it’s going to be made,” said Teofimo Sr. when asked if the fight between Teo and Josh Taylor is going to be made.

“I already spoke with Bob [Arum], and he promised me that we’re going to fight him in April. That’s if he doesn’t chicken out and go to 147. He [Teofimo] adapts to everybody, and the game of boxing is adapting.

“Kambosos is going down in the first round. My son is going to go in and destroy him. It won’t go past three rounds. We just want to get rid of this. It’s probably going to happen on November 13th. I already spike to Eddie Hearn,” said Teofimo Sr. about the promoter of the Teo vs. Kambosos Jr. event.

“After we beat Josh Taylor, we’ll go up to 147 and beat whoever is there too. That’s just the way we are. We want the best competition because my son is real.

“Why aren’t they calling out my son? Why don’t they want to fight my son? They’re probably going to overprice themselves. My son is the A-side. We got all the belts,” said Teofimo Sr.

The likely only reason Josh Taylor would choose not to fight Teofimo is if he moves up to challenge WBO 147-lb champion Terence Crawford for his title. That would probably be the bigger payday for Taylor to take on Crawford on PPV. If that happens, Taylor might choose to vacate his four light welterweight straps.

Tank on Teofimo Sr’s target list

“These guys from TMT [Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis], they got regular belts. Fighting [WBA ‘regular’ light welterweight champion Mario] Barrios? Give me a break. Why don’t you call out Josh Taylor?

“We don’t play it safe. I don’t care about no zeros. We go after the big boys. Do you know why? Because we go to another level.

“We’ll take Tank. He fought at 140 already. We can do that after Josh Taylor. Of course, because by that time, we’ll have all Josh Taylor’s belts,” said Teofimo Sr when asked if Teo will be the A-side for a fight with Tank Davis.

“By April, we’re going to have ALL the belts, 135 and 140. That’s why my son wanted to do a catchweight at 137 so that both of them could weigh in at 135 and fight for all the belts. It’s never been done. I don’t think Bob Arum likes that idea, so we’ll fight him [Josh Taylor] at 140.

“We’ll still have all the belts. This is just the beginning. What you guys are going to see, it’s never been done in boxing history,” said Teofimo Sr.

It’s a longshot that Teofimo will fight Gervonta Davis, especially if he defeats Taylor. Mayweather Promotions probably won’t want to risk their #1 asset, Tank Davis, by putting him in with Teofimo if he’s coming off a sensational win over Taylor.