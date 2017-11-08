WBC’s final ruling on Alexander Povetkin

The WBC’s March 2, 2017 ruling (the “Ruling”): (1) suspended Mr. Alexander Povetkin from participating in any WBC-sanctioned bouts indefinitely; (2) imposed a $250,000 USD fine; and (3) designed a testing protocol for Mr. Povetkin to commence as soon as feasible after the Ruling, which would continue for one year thereafter.

Further, the Ruling provided that Mr. Povetkin would be able to apply for reinstatement into the WBC after the one-year anniversary of the Ruling. At that time, if the results of every anti-doping test he would have taken pursuant to the testing protocol set forth in the Ruling were negative, the WBC would consider deferring the remaining of his suspension.





Mr. Povetkin appealed the Ruling under the WBC’s Rules & Regulations, prompting the WBC to undertake a thorough process. The WBC’s Rules & Regulations provide for an appeal procedure which first step includes a facilitated resolution process between the appealing party and the WBC President. That procedure resulted in a resolution of Mr. Povetkin’s appeal, after the WBC received, reviewed and took into consideration additional technical and scientific extenuating information. That information bolstered the WBC original ruling on Meldonium, and provided the basis for the WBC to supplement its ruling concerning Ostarine.

The WBC-facilitated resolution of Mr. Povetkin’s appeal resulted in today’s definite and final Ruling from WBC Board of Governors, under which the WBC has:

1. Amended Mr. Povetkin’s indefinite suspension and imposed instead a one (1) year suspension from the date the sample that tested positive for Ostarine was collected, or until December 6, 2017, after which time Mr. Povetkin shall be eligible to engage in WBC sanctioned activity;

2. Imposed a one (1) year period of probation starting on December 7, 2017, after which time Mr. Povetkin shall be free and clear of any penalty as long as he does not test positive for any banned substance during the remainder of the suspension and subsequent probation, or until December 6, 2018;

3. Upheld the previously imposed fine;





4. Ordered the continuation of the previous specific testing protocol the WBC had designed for Mr. Povetkin until December 6, 2018;

5. Required the WBC Ratings Committee to make a reasonable evaluation of Mr. Povetkin’s merits and rating based on his prior performance and prior rating, and include him in the WBC World Ratings the month subsequent to the end of the one-year suspension (January of 2018); and

6. Ordered Mr. Povetkin to participate in a doping prevention campaign with the WBC.