PBC Weights: Keith Thurman vs. Brock Jarvis

Keith Thurman (30-1, 22 KOs) weighed in at 153 3/4 lbs and his opponent Brock Jarvis (22-1, 20 KOs) came in at the same weight during their weigh-in on Monday for their 10-rounder on March 12th at the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, Australia.

(Credit: No Limit Boxing)

Thurman, 36, tried his best to intimidate Jarvis, but it didn’t seem to work. The Aussie looked at him, knowing the game that he was playing. ‘One Time’ looked in great shape. The Thurman vs. Jarvis event will be shown live on the PBC Youtube channel on March 12th.

Jarvis has the youth and power to really push Thurman in this fight if he can stick around into the later rounds. Thurman will probably be okay for the first six or seven rounds before he begins laboring. Brock will likely be targeting Keith’s body because that’s his weakness.

While his face looked like that of a 40+ year-old fighter, his physique was that of a younger person. He got himself in great shape for this fight.

It would be interesting to know if Thurman has any hidden injuries he’s coming into this fight with. He pulled out of his last match with a bicep injury last year for a bout against WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu.

‘One Time’ knows obviously that he couldn’t afford to pull out of this fight with Brock because there’s too much on the line. If he’s victorious, he’ll face Tszyu next. He likely believes he can beat Jarvis even if he’s less than 100%, and he would be right. Jarvis is pretty average.

The former WBA and WBC welterweight champion Thurman last fought in February 2022, beating Mario Barrios by a 12-round unanimous decision. Interestingly, Thurman was coming off a three-year layoff for that fight too.

When you see that kind of inactivity being repeated, it lets you know that the fighter doesn’t love the game. He obviously loves the money, but probably not the grueling nature of the sport.