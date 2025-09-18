WBC Orders Christian Mbilli vs Lester Martinez Rematch After Brutal Draw

Putting aside, if you are anywhere close to being able to, the sheer majesty of Terence Crawford’s brilliance in defeating Canelo Alvarez in the evening’s main event, the fight of the night last Saturday – as in FIGHT – was given to us by unbeaten 168 pound warriors Christian Mbilli and Lester Martinez. The two men fought the quintessential ‘fight in a phone booth,’ this as the two traded fierce shots, to head and body, all night long.

After ten quite incredible rounds of warfare, the decision was a draw, and nobody really complained too much, the fight was as close as it was breathtaking to watch.

Can Mbilli or Martinez Find Another Level in the Sequel?

Now, as was widely expected, Mbilli of Cameroon and Martinez of Guatemala are set to run it back. As has been reported by multiple outlets, the folks at the WBC have ordered Mbilli, 29-0-1(24) and Martinez, 19-0-1(16) to fight an immediate rematch.

This is of course a rematch that we all want to see, indeed, it’s a rematch that simply has to happen. It will be interesting to see where this fight lands, and when. Good enough, or great enough, to be a stand-alone fight, maybe Mbilli-Martinez II will be the headliner of the night this time around.

It’s understandable that, an immediate rematch called for notwithstanding, both super-middleweight contenders will need a good rest before doing it all over again. That said, don’t expect to see this sequel happen this year. But when the rematch happens, who wins, and can either man possibly up his game?

Another War on the Cards — or Another Draw?

Both Mbilli and Martinez gave their all on September 13. Now, how much can they give in the return rumble? Might we even see another draw in the part-two!