VIDEO: Tyson Fury deserved to win against Deontay Wilder





On Saturday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, in a heavyweight championship bout that was broadcast on Showtime PPV, undefeated WBC heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder put his title on the line against undefeated lineal heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury.

It wound up being quite an entertaining fight. It was fought at an extremely high intensity level, and there was a fair share of drama and theatrics for good measure. When the dust settled, the bout was officially ruled a draw, albeit a very controversial one. Judge Robert Tapper scored the bout 114-112 in favor of Fury, judge Phil Edwards had it a draw at 113 apiece, and judge Alejandro Rochin inexplicably scored the bout 115-111 in favor of Wilder.

Note that Showtime commentator Paulie Malignaggi correctly called out that scorecard, where Paulie told it like it was. In fact the entire Showtime broadcasting team all seemed to feel that Tyson Fury deserved the victory, despite suffering two knockdowns, and according to the graphics posted, most fans who watched the fight also believed Fury won by approximately a 2:1 margin. But, as is often the case in prizefighting, the official judges disagreed with the majority of observers – they scored it a draw.





This will undoubtedly set up a rematch, because the fight was dramatic and entertaining, because it ended in controversy, and because both fighters had a never quit attitude. Despite being thoroughly outclassed for most of the contest, there was no quit in Wilder, and despite being dropped twice, including the brutal knockdown in the twelfth and final round, Fury persevered in a fight most believe he still deserved to win. But it was an entertaining fight where both champions displayed heart and courage.

This edition of Rummy’s Corner provides a some brief reflections on the heavyweight championship bout between Wilder and Fury. So for one man’s worthless take on the situation, please watch and enjoy the video!