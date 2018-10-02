Cecilia Braekhus honored at WBC’s 56th Annual Convention

Undisputed Women’s Welterweight World Champion ‘The First Lady’ Cecilia Braekhus, (34-0-0, 9 KO’s) was honored on Tuesday, October 1 at the World Boxing Council’s 56th Annual Convention in Kiev, Ukraine.





Braekhus was presented with the Guinness Book of World Records Award’s for the Longest Reigning Female Boxing Champion, Longest Reign as a Four-Belt Undisputed Boxing Champion and the Most Bouts Undefeated by a Female World Champion Boxer. She was also presented with the ‘Lady of the Year’ award by the WBC.

Braekhus won the WBC Welterweight World Championship on March 14, 2009 against Vinni Skovgaard in a ten-round decision in Kiel, Germany. She became an Undisputed World Champion on September 13, 2014 with a ten-round decision over Ivana Habazin in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Braekhus was supported at the awards ceremony by former long-reigning heavyweight world champion Wladimir Klitschko, former WBC Heavyweight World Champion and Mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko and her promoter Tom Loeffler.

On January 5, 2018, Braekhus was named by the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA) as the First Female Fighter of the Year for 2017, a campaign which featured three sensational performances in her native Norway. The presentation of the award took place on Friday, May 11, 2018 in New York City at the association’s annual awards dinner.

On May 5, 2018, Braekhus was featured in the first women’s bout telecast in the storied history of HBO’s World Championship Boxing winning a 10-round decision over Kali Reis. Her victory from the iconic Stubhub Center in Carson, CA averaged an extraordinary 904,000 viewers in the live telecast on HBO.

In their inaugural member poll for the Women’s Pound-for-Pound List, the BWAA’s announced on June 26, 2018 that Braekhus was voted the #1 Pound-for-Pound Women’s Fighter in the World.

Fighting for the first time in Moscow, Russia, Braekhus won a 10-round decision over WBC Interim Junior Middleweight Champion Inna Sagaydakovskya on July 21, 2018 at the Olympic Stadium.





Braekhus has been the Undisputed Women’s Welterweight World Champion since September 2014. Trained by the renowned Johnathon Banks, she is the holder of the WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO Welterweight World Titles.

Photos/Team Braekhus