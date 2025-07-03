Team Usyk Responds to Fury’s April Trilogy Claims: ‘We’ll Be Ready When the Dust Settles’

Could we really see a third fight between rival heavyweights Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury? Usyk is as we know currently 2-0 over Fury, but as we also know, Fury insists he was robbed of his rightful decision victory in both fights. Now, ramping things up a big notch after stating that the only fight he would launch a comeback for would be a third tango with Usyk, Fury has actually posted a date, along with ticket details, for the third fight.

“April 18, 2026 Wembley Stadium. The trilogy! UK. Contact @spencerbrownmrgoldstar for tickets,” Fury’s post reads, with a photo attached of himself and Usyk.

Fury’s Bold Trilogy Call: PR or Serious Intent?

Now, is Fury merely having fun and games here, or does he really want the fight? Whether Fury does want the third fight or not, there is absolutely no date set yet, not even close. Usyk has upcoming business to attend to, and that’s his July 19 meeting with Daniel Dubois. However, after that fight is done with, Usyk might – he might – agree to fight Fury a third time.

Tyson Fury has stated the trilogy fight with Oleksandr Usyk is on and will take place at Wembley Stadium on April 18th 2026 😮🥊 pic.twitter.com/RBhP6Qzouv — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) July 3, 2025

An official statement from Team-Usyk reads as follows and was posted a short while ago:

“The idea of a third fight with Tyson Fury has been on the table between our teams ever since their second bout. And I have never had any doubt that, together with Goldstar Promotions, we could turn it into reality,” Sergey Lapin, head of Team-Usyk , told ESPN. “Right now, Oleksandr Usyk and our team are fully focused on the upcoming fight with Dubois on July 19 and on achieving the historic goal of becoming a three-time undisputed world champion. As you’ve probably noticed, focus and total commitment are at the core of the champion’s and the team’s strategy. When this goal – three-time undisputed – is accomplished, and the dust settles, we’ll be open for the next round.”

But what would a third win over Fury bring for Usyk, aside, that is, from a huge pile of money? It has of course been noted that Fury, true to form, has called for – and has even announced – a third fight with Usyk right as we are on the verge of seeing Usyk-Dubois II. So, is Fury merely getting his name out there again, this in an effort at remaining relevant, or is the 36 year old serious about wanting that third fight?

Heck, so many people gave up believing a word Fury says a long time ago. But if Usyk and Fury did box again, who would be willing to give Fury a good shot at getting the win this time?