VIDEO: Pacquiao vs Marquez – Who Won the Rivalry?

There have been many awesome rivalries during the long rich history of professional boxing, and in the last fifteen years or so, Pacquiao vs Marquez is almost certainly the most famous among them.





To this day, boxing fans are often engaged in very heated debate over any and all aspects of the epic rivalry between Manny Pacquiao and Juan Manuel Marquez. Who really deserved to win the first bout? Then what about the second bout? Who won that one? And of course, who could forget the tactical nature of the third contest? What about the brutal knockout in the fourth fight? And finally we then have the ultimate debate question over who won the rivalry itself. In their first three contests, very little separated Pacquiao and Marquez where you can reasonably make strong cases both ways, in all three fights, and you can also make the case for a draw in all three.

The two first met way back in May 2004, at 126 pounds. Several years later in March 2008 they had their long awaited rematch at 130 pounds. Fast forward another three-plus years to November 2011, and they had their third fight. And a little over a year later in December 2012, they had the fourth and final bout in their incredible four fight series.





So who really won the epic rivalry between Manny Pacquiao and Juan Manuel Marquez?

In order to try and answer that very question, this edition of Rummy’s Corner will take a quick look back at all four of the fights between Manny Pacquiao and Juan Manuel Marquez on a round by round basis. The episode will provide round-by-round scoring updates according to what the official judges had, while Rummy gives his two cents on how he scored the rounds himself. For one man’s opinion on the topic, and for a trip down memory lane where we explore all 42 rounds of the rivalry – please watch and enjoy the video.