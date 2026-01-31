Josh Padley turned a vacant belt fight into a short night, stopping Jaouad Belmehdi in two rounds and showing that his control at super featherweight answers the only question that followed him in.
Padley entered as the expected winner and boxed like one. He set a steady jab and took the centre without rushing. The body work arrived early and stayed a theme. Belmehdi tried to square up and push forward, yet Padley kept him turning, never allowing his feet to plant.
A right hand landed from Belmehdi in the opening round. Padley took it clean, stayed balanced, and went back to work. The exchanges stayed compact. No wasted motion. No chasing.
What changed once Padley stepped inside
The fight ended the moment Padley closed the gap with purpose. In the second round he stepped inside, let his hands go at short range, and put Belmehdi down twice with clean shots. The second knockdown told the referee everything required. Belmehdi rose but lacked his legs. The stoppage followed.
Padley’s record moved to 18-1 with six knockouts. Belmehdi dropped to 23-3-3. The gap between them appeared in the small details. Padley kept his hips under him, punched off the jab, and picked moments rather than forcing exchanges. Once the distance shrank, Belmehdi had no answers.
Where this leaves the division picture
This belt changes Padley’s position more than his style. He already showed patience in rebuilding after the late-notice loss to Shakur Stevenson at lightweight. Wins over Marko Cvetanovic and Reece Bellotti steadied him. At 130 pounds he looks settled, heavier through the torso, more comfortable in exchanges along the ropes.
Belmehdi arrived with an aggressive reputation, yet pressure needs a base. Padley took that away early by touching the body and turning him. Twelve rounds were scheduled. Two were enough.
The EBU European title places Padley into the continental mix without forcing him into chaos. His work suggests he belongs in longer nights against men who can counter, men who can move his head, men who test his discipline. Those nights will tell more. This one told enough.
Last Updated on 01/31/2026