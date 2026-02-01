Baraou: “Xander Zayas beat me fair and square!”

Xander Zayas left San Juan with the WBO and WBA junior middleweight belts, but the tone of the aftermath was set as much by Abass Baraou’s acceptance of defeat as by Zayas’ own admission of how close the fight felt inside the ropes.
Baraou accepts the result without protest
Baraou did not hesitate to give credit after the split decision was read, even with one judge scoring the fight 116-112 in his favor.
“Congrats to him,” Baraou said. “I’m proud of his performance. He beat me fair and square. He deserves it. I will come back stronger.”
That response stood out. Baraou had moments, particularly in the fifth when his right hand found a groove and briefly shifted the tempo. He survived a clean right hand in the ninth that wobbled him and could have changed the fight entirely. He also pressed consistently, forcing Zayas to stay disciplined. Still, there was no complaint. No talk of judges. No excuses about fighting away from home.
It was a professional loss, taken like a fighter who understands how thin the margins were.
Zayas admits nerves and problems mid-fight
Zayas did not pretend the night was comfortable. He acknowledged the tension as the scores were announced.
“When I heard the decision, I was a bit scared,” Zayas said. “But to be honest, I felt I pulled it off. I won at least eight or nine rounds. Maybe he got three or four.”
He also revealed a technical issue that shaped the second half of the fight. “I hurt my left hand in the ninth round,” he said. “I was jabbing a lot and he has a hard head, so I hurt my jab hand. But I figured it out, like all champs do. Champions find a way to win.”
Earlier, Zayas had framed the moment in bigger terms. “I feel amazing,” he said. “I’m only 23, and I’m the youngest active unified champion. And, I’m just getting started.”
Those comments lined up with the action. Zayas used his footwork, jabbed, and landed short combinations, allowing Baraou to come forward .
Zayas now holds two belts at 154, which tightens his schedule and raises expectations quickly. His own quotes point to a fighter still learning how to manage close rounds, damaged hands, and the pressure of judges rather than a champion cruising on control alone.
