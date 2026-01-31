Xander Zayas defeats Abass Baraou in Puerto Rico – Boxing Results

Xander Zayas took a serious step forward by outboxing Abass Baraou over twelve hard rounds, surviving one strange scorecard and winning a split decision.
One judge somehow saw it 116-112 for Baraou. The other two scored it 116-112 for Zayas. That split decision caused raised eyebrows in Pueto Rico. Zayas controlled more rounds, made better choices late, and stayed functional when the pace refused to ease.
From the opening round, Zayas boxed with patience. He worked behind a jab, ripped the body while moving, and avoided Baraou’s counters by staying off the centre line. Baraou had good moments, especially with the right hand, but Zayas stayed a step ahead through positioning rather than force.
Zayas doubled up the jab, switched targets, and refused to stand still. Baraou tried to draw him into traps, landed clean in the third, and kept the fight competitive, yet he never fully took control.
When Zayas proved he could think late
The middle rounds were where Zayas separated himself. He increased volume without losing shape, mixed combinations, and chose when to trade. Baraou pushed harder in the seventh and pulled a round back, but Zayas responded by tightening his work rather than drifting.
By the ninth, Zayas hit his best rhythm. Combinations and angles followed punches. Baraou struggled to keep up and was forced to react rather than lead. Zayas looked comfortable making decisions while tired, a sign of a fighter who trusts his conditioning and timing.
The championship rounds removed doubt. Zayas stayed engaged, accepted exchanges, and kept his output high even when Baraou tried one last push. That choice likely won him the fight on two cards.
Zayas boxed with maturity through round ten and eleven, then finished the twelfth still punching.
Zayas improves his standing at 154 pounds by beating a proven operator without shortcuts. He did not look perfect. He looked ready. Baraou showed grit and skill but lacked sustained control when it counted.
This was Zayas showing he can handle long nights against real opposition.
Results:
- Juanmita Lopez De Jesus def. Goade by unanimous decision (60-53, 60-53, 60-53)
- Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro def. Diuhl Olguin by TKO (R6)
- Yadriel Caban Gerena def. Jeremis Hernandez-Torres by KO (R1)
- Euri Cedeno def. Etoundi Michel William by unanimous decision (100-88, 100-88, 100-88)
- Giovani Santillan def. Courtney Pennington by unanimous decision (98-92, 97-93, 96-94)
Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter
Related News:
- Zayas, Baraou Both Weigh 153.5 for Junior Middleweight Unification
- Abass Baraou Chooses Free Agency Ahead of Zayas Unification
- Abass Baraou Treats the Zayas Fight Like a Belt Pickup
- Shakur Stevenson delivers boxing masterclass to dominate Lopez – Boxing Results
- Xander Zayas defeats Abass Baraou in Puerto Rico – Boxing Results
- Keyshawn Davis Ends It Late – Boxing Results
Last Updated on 02/01/2026