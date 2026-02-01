Shakur Stevenson delivers boxing masterclass to dominate Lopez – Boxing Results

Stevenson stayed relaxed early, giving ground only to take it back behind a sharp jab. Lopez tried to force exchanges, switching stances and loading up the right hand, but Stevenson read everything. The jab landed first. The counters came after. Lopez swung, missed, and paid for it.

By round three, the pattern was set. Stevenson was far too sharp on the outside. Lopez could not force sustained exchanges and could not win position. Every attempt to step in was met with a left hand, a check hook, or a jab that snapped his head back.

Why Lopez never found traction

The middle rounds were punishing without drama. Stevenson doubled the jab, mixed in body shots, and opened a cut around Lopez’s eye. Lopez had brief moments of effort, especially downstairs, but the return fire always favored Stevenson. Even when Lopez landed, he stood still afterward. Stevenson never did.

Round six summed it up. Lopez walked into combinations, stumbled without a knockdown being ruled, and wore visible damage. Stevenson stayed relaxed, even smiling, because nothing coming back carried consequence.

Lopez finally stole a round in the eighth, according to the judges, by committing to body work and throwing in volume. It was his best stretch. It changed nothing. Stevenson adjusted immediately and took control again.

How Stevenson closed it without easing off

The final rounds were a masterclass in boxing. Stevenson countered Lopez every time he tried to step forward, snapping his head back with jabs and left hands. Lopez needed something dramatic and had nothing left to offer.

In the twelfth, Stevenson worked the body, went upstairs, then walked Lopez back with jabs. The pattern held to the final bell.

Stevenson won by wide decision and never lost command of the fight. Lopez looked outmatched in range, timing, and ideas. This was not about effort. It was about skill separation.

Stevenson showed why he is a top-contender. Lopez showed that without space to explode, his options shrink fast.