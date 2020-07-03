Vergil Ortiz Jr The Latest To Call Out Terence Crawford

Terence Crawford seems to be just about the most called out world champion/pound-for-pounder/unbeaten star today. First, Patrick Teixeira challenged Crawford to a move up to his 154-pound weight class, then former amateur conqueror Ray Robinson called out Crawford, and now unbeaten hot-shot Vergil Ortiz Jr has called out the reigning WBO welterweight champ.

I wonder how the accomplished Crawford, who some say is the best fighter in the world today, feels when he’s called out by so many guys. But Crawford needs a fight, so at least the 32-year old (33 in September) has some interesting options here.

Ortiz Jr, a decade younger than Crawford, is currently 15-0(15) and he is an exciting prospect who many good judges feel is a future champ/big star. But is Ortiz Jr ready for someone of Crawford’s sheer class and experience? Ortiz Jr is scheduled to fight veteran Samuel Vargas on July 24, but after that, the Golden Boy-promoted Texan says he wants Crawford.

“I want to fight Crawford,” Ortiz told Ringtv.com. “He’s a very skilled fighter, arguably among the top five pound-for-pound fighters in the world today, and very smart. I’m very open to fighting him. That’s probably the easiest fight to make in boxing right now. I’m ready to take any opportunity thrown my way. I understand how hard it is to make big fights these days so if I received an offer to face Crawford, I would take it.”

A young gun going up against a long-reigning world champion/pound-for-pound entrant, Crawford Vs. Ortiz Jr would certainly prove interesting – and very possibly explosive and fun to watch. It’s time Crawford got himself a fight, not having boxed this year yet. He has at least three names (and counting) to choose from. That Manny Pacquiao fight talk has gone quiet (there was some talk that “Bud” might fight Pac Man in The Middle East), while not too many fans feel much heat from a Crawford-Kell Brook match-up.

Maybe it would be most interesting if Crawford accepted the challenge of young buck Ortiz Jr. In the meantime, Ortiz Jr can afford zero slip-ups against Vargas later on this month.