Roberto Duran Beats Coronavirus, Compares His Ordeal To “A World Championship Fight”

In fantastic news that fight fans may well have read or heard by now, boxing great Roberto Duran has been sent home from the hospital in his native Panama, having KO’d the coronavirus. The living legend spent around a week in the hospital, being admitted last Friday when he was battling the Covid-19 symptoms. The 69-year-old has recovered in double-quick time, and Roberto’s millions of fans the world over are both happy and relieved.

Duran, who finally hung up his gloves on July 14, 2001, after dropping a decision to Hector Camacho, has compared his fight against coronavirus to “a world championship fight,” Duran, of course, having fought in many of these during his incredible ring career, one that lasted five decades; Duran finishing at an amazing 103-16(70)

“Good afternoon, my people! Today, with God’s favor, I returned home after battling the Covid-19 virus,” Duran wrote on social media. “It was a world championship fight, which I was able to win as a team, with the support, affection, and dedication of a medical team which not only took care of my person but all the patients. That’s how I, we, fought in the hospital against this virus, that knows not legends, world titles, social status, race, religion, etc. To all my fans around the world, I thank you for praying for me and for all your messages of encouragement. I will not tire of thanking all the doctors, nurses, who day by day give their best, no matter what risk they take. I’ll be a former world champion, but you are the real champions of life.”

A heartfelt message of thanks from the world’s greatest living fighter. Thank the heavens we did not lose this truly incredible fighter to this nasty virus. Duran defeated many opponents in the ring, and now he has KO’d coronavirus. There is only one “Hands Of Stone!”

To celebrate Duran’s recovery, why not hit up one of the former four-weight champ’s great fights – with so many to choose from courtesy of YouTube. What is your favorite Duran fight? Maybe, like me, you pick the sensational 1989 battle Duran had with Iran Barkley. What a classic middleweight battle!