Vergil Ortiz Jr. plans to fight four times in 2024

Vergil Ortiz Jr. says he wants to fight four times in 2024 and battle for a world title against one of the champions at 154. If the 25-year-old Ortiz Jr. (19-0, 19 KOs) can be that busy, it would be a miracle, as he’s fought only once a year since 2020 due to his health problems.

Plagued by repeated bouts of COVID-19 and the blood disorder rhabdomyolysis, Ortiz Jr. has fought just three times since 2020. He’s been almost as inactive as heavyweights Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz, which says a lot.

It would be impressive if Ortiz Jr. could come back from his health problems to fight four times in 2024, but it’s questionable that’s realistic.

Besides the physical aspect of fighting four times, Ortiz Jr. would also need the right opponents and the dates on DAZN. For him to keep headlining, he’ll need to fight quality opposition, not ham & eggers like he’s been doing.

The Golden Boy-promoted Vergil is returning from a 16-month layoff this Saturday, January 6th, battling the capable 34-year-old Fredrick Lawson (30-3, 22 KOs) in the 12-round main event on DAZN from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

“The goal is four times. That’s the goal. Three times, okay, I’m happy with that, but no less than three. I want to stay active,” said Vergil Ortiz Jr. to Boxing Social about how many times he wants to fight in 2024.

“We don’t have a plan. We just hope that it happens because every time we have a plan and we stick to it, things don’t go that way. We want to stick to the plan even more, and that’s how we stay inactive.

“We’re on my time right now. If you can’t fight, I’m going to go fight someone else,” said Vergil Jr. about his philosophy for this year. We’re going to take the fights as they come,” said Vergil.