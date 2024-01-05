Haney vs. Garcia: De La Hoya Sets March Target for Vegas Showdown

Golden Boy Promotions boss Oscar La Hoya has revealed that the massive light welterweight championship fight between WBC champion Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia is being targeted for March in Las Vegas.

De La Hoya says he believes the Haney-Garcia fight can be made, and negotiations will kick off next week for this huge fight. He didn’t say what the PPV price will be, but hopefully, the fans it’s not in the $100 range.

“That’s the next fight that we want to make,” De La Hoya said to Fight Hub TV. “I think that fight can easily be made.”

Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) has done a lot with his career in the last two years, capturing world titles at 140 & 135, beating champions Regis Prograis and George Kambosos Jr, and upsetting boxing legend Vasily Lomachenko.

The 25-year-old Haney holds the WBC light welterweight title after dethroning Prograis last December on DAZN PPV in San Francisco, California.

Ryan Garcia recently bounced back from a loss to Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis to defeat Oscar Duarte by knockout on December 2nd.

It was a fight where the 25-year-old Ryan tried out a new fighting style, using the Philly shell at times before abandoning it and stopping Duarte in the eighth round.

De La Hoya spoke of believing he could get the Haney vs. Garcia fight made by making a “fair deal” that both would agree with. Ryan just wants to beat Haney at any cost and use him as a stepping stone to bigger & better things.

Haney is a good fighter, but he has no power, and his style is purely defensive. Most fans believe Devin’s skills and athleticism will be too much for Ryan, but we could see an upset in this fight. Ryan can end it with a single punch, and he’s a great finisher once he has someone hurt.