Lomachenko vs Linares a done deal for May 12

Vasyl Lomachenko finally has a dance partner. The seemingly untouchable, even avoided southpaw sensation will face the equally classy Jorge Linares on May 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York. As per a report in The Los Angeles Times, it took long and complicated negotiations on the part of the two respective promoters, Golden Boy and Top Rank, to get this fight done.





Now that it is set, fans can look ahead to what could well prove to be a memorable battle that will go out live on ESPN at the earlier time of 5PM Pacific time. So who wins? Most fans no doubt expect Lomachenko to score yet another victory, maybe even another stoppage win. Don’t forget, the last three men to have tried to tackle the formidable skills belonging to the man known as “Hi-Tech” were forced to take a seat and flat-out quit – this series of commanding wins earning the two-weight king the nickname of “No Mas Chenko.”

But in facing Linares, 44-3(27), Lomachenko will be rising in weight in search of his third world title in as many divisions. Linares supporters will be hoping the added poundage will slow Lomachenko down somewhat. But skill-for-skill, experience Vs. experience, this fight has the look of a high-edge competitive battle; a chess-match perhaps.

At just 10-1(8) Lomacehnko has already earned a unique place in history as one of the most accomplished fighters with such low pro numbers, but the 30 year old wants so much more. Linares will not give up his prized WBA 135 pound crown without one helluva fight. There will be no quit job this time.

Lomachenko is on one major roll right now, while Linares’ recent form has also been formidable: the Venezuelan having won his last 13 fights, while against Lomachenko, the 32 year old will be making the seventh defence of not only his organisation belt, but also that of being the premiere lightweight on the planet.

Get ready for one potentially great and memorable night of boxing on May 12 in New York.