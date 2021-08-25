Eddie Hearn wants Conor Benn vs. Adrien Broner in December

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn wants to set up a big step-up fight for unbeaten welterweight contender Conor Benn against former four-division world champion Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner in December or early next year as long as Conor wins his September 4th fight against journeyman Adrian Granados in Leeds.

Hearn has already spoken to Luis DeCubas about putting the fight together between Benn (18-0, 12 KOs) and Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs), but it wasn’t enough to get a deal done.

But Hearn says he’s not going to give up on the fight. He really wants Benn to face the 32-year-old Broner, as he believes it’s a match that can take his career to the next level.

Unfortunately, Broner might be out of Hearn’s price range because he’s going to want top dollar for him to be used as the B-side opponent to take Benn’s career to the next level.

Assuming Hearn can come up with enough money to get Broner and his management to agree to take the Benn fight, it’s a dangerous fight potentially for Conor. Broner isn’t totally shot.

While Broner may not be the fighter that he once was a decade ago, he’s still talented enough to give the untested Benn problems.

Before Hearn can hammer out a deal between Broner and Benn, Conor must defeat journeyman Adrian Granados (21-8-3, 15 KOs) next month on September 4th at the Headingley Rugby League Stadium, Leeds. Benn vs. Granados will be battling on the undercard of Josh Warrington vs. Mauricio Lara.

Benn must beat Granados

“It’ll be five weeks by the time he gets in the ring and it went so quickly,” said Eddie Hearn to iFL TV about Conor Benn.

“I remember him when he called me after he tested positive. ‘I’m fine,'” said Hearn about Benn having tested positive for COVID 19 a little over a month ago.

“Luckily for Conor, he had two days where he wasn’t 100%. He was able to recover quickly. They knew September 4th was the date.

“It’s going to be a really good fight. Granados is tough. He’s coming to win, and Conor is looking fantastic in the gym.

“He’s tapering down now. I’m looking forward to getting up to Leeds. To see Conor fight in front of 20,000 people That’s what he’s all about, and I think you’re going to get a great performance.

“To me, Granados is a step up from [Sebastian] Formella and [Samuel] Vargas, but Vargas was a step up from Formella, and he [Benn] iced Vargas in a round.

“So everything was dependent in that performance in that fight. If he beats Granados comfortably, we’re looking at [a big fight with Adrien Broner],” Hearn said.

Benn should win this fight against Granados, but you never know. Conor has had problems in the past against lesser fighters than Granados, so it’s possible that he could lose.

Hearn wants Benn vs. Broner in December

“For me, I love the Adrien Broner fight,” Hearn said on his hopes of matching Conor Benn against former four-division world champion Broner.

“I think it’s a massive fight. I’ve spoken to Luis DeCubas at PBC. I’ve talked numbers with him. It weren’t enough for him, but we’ll keep going.

“But Conor Benn against Adrien Broner, whether that’s December or early next year, these are the kinds of fights. But just listen now. Keep your eyes focused,” said Hearn in sending a message to Benn.

“Don’t and Conor is good at this, don’t let people blow smoke up your a**. You’ll get beat, and Conor is focused on Granados. This is all that matters next week in Leeds.

“Do a job on Granados, then we’ll start talking about what’s next. The future is amazing for Conor. People love him.

“They love to watch him, and he’s very exciting and he’s a good, good young man. He’s a great father and a great husband and he lives boxing and he’s a winner,” said Hearn about Benn.

