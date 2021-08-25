Oscar De La Hoya Says Manny Pacquiao “Will Probably Go Down As The Greatest Fighter We’ve Ever Seen”

While the ring career of all-time great Manny Pacquiao might not be quite over yet – with the 42-year-old suggesting he might return in January for a return go at Yordenis Ugas, this despite the way Ugas banged up Manny’s eyes; a video clip of an almost blind Pacquiao being spoon-fed by his wife having alarmed many – people are working out where Pacquiao deserves to be ranked among the absolute greats. There is no doubt: Pacquiao is one of the best fighters we’ve ever seen.

From a poverty-stricken teenager in the Philippines to a global superstar, Pacquiao accomplished an almost insane amount in boxing. All those world titles at different weights, so many P-P-V blockbusters, Manny being a world champion in four consecutive decades.

It really is some career to look back on. Plenty of us would not enjoy seeing Manny back in the ring, either in a return with Ugas or in a fight with someone else. It’s been written many times already: Pacquiao has NOTHING to prove. At all. Not to anyone.

Former stoppage victim Oscar De La Hoya – who is pushing himself hard in training for his own return to the ring, this at age 48 – has said the man who stopped him after eight painful rounds back in 2008 may go down as “the greatest fighter we’ve ever seen.” De La Hoya spoke to the media after an open work-out, and Fight Hype caught the interview Oscar gave.

“Pacquiao is a legend,” De La Hoya said. “He’ll probably go down as the greatest fighter we’ve seen, ever. It was a privilege watching his fight [with Yordenis Ugas]. It’s probably the end of an era. We enjoyed a great ride.”

We did indeed, and it might not be quite over yet (even though most of us hope it is). So is De La Hoya right – is Pacquiao destined to be remembered as the greatest fighter we’ve ever seen? It’s down to opinion and nothing more, of course, and older boxing fans who saw the likes of Muhammad Ali, Roberto Duran, and, before that, Sugar Ray Robinson in their prime, will perhaps disagree that Pacquiao is greater than those immortals.

But Pacquiao is Top-10 greatest of all time. Certainly. You agree, don’t you? Pacquiao took risks during his career, right to the end, and he dared to be great so many times. It’s not all about a perfect, unbeaten record, is it?