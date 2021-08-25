Manny Pacquiao interested in rematch with Yordenis Ugas

Manny Pacquiao says he’s considering asking Yordenis Ugas for a rematch, and he believes he was one of the “easiest opponents” of his career. He wouldn’t have lost if not for his cramping legs last Saturday night.

WBA ‘Super World’ welterweight champion Ugas (27-4, 12 KOs) was fast to respond to Pacquiao’s comments about wanting a rematch. He says he’ll give the Filipino superstar a chance to get “revenge’ in a second fight.

Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) says he’ll be sitting down with his family and making a decision soon whether to face Ugas again.

Ugas took advantage of Pacquiao’s inability to move around the ring last Saturday night by using his size and a powerful right hand to pound out a 12 round unanimous decision at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The scores were 115-113, 116-112, and 116-1122.

“I’ll think about it because I can’t believe one of the easiest opponents I ever faced did that,” said Pacquiao to The Athletics about fighting Yordenis Ugas again.

Pacquiao had difficulty penetrating Ugas’ stonewall defense, as he blocked most of the shots he threw in the fight.

Although Pacquiao was landing when he would throw flurries, on replay, it was clear that Ugas was picking off his shots on his gloves and arms.

Ugas response go Pacquiao

“#PacquiaoUgas Pacquiao is a legend. He is still a great boxer. A man of honor below and above and loved by all. If he wants revenge, with pleasure, we will give it to him. I continue to respect and admire him for all that he has accomplished inside and outside of that ring,” said @Yordenisugas.

Pacquiao added that if he does take the rematch with Ugas, he will do things differently with his training to avoid the same leg problems that plagued him last Saturday night.

All the running that Pacquiao did in the hills during training is believed to have played a factor in his legs being worn out for the fight.

“I don’t know if it’s overwork. Probably that in my observation,” said Pacquiao to Fighthype on why his legs were cramping up in Yordenis Ugas fight.

“I didn’t have time enough to rest my legs. We did unusual on my legs before the fight. We will study and review and observe everything we did in this fight.

“I’m not worried about a rematch [with Ugas]. Anytime I can ask Al [Haymon]. I can still fight in January. The official campaign is on February 8th. I need to decide on my plan for politics and boxing.