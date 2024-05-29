Usyk vs. Fury 2 Rematch Set For December 21st!

Fight fans eager to see a return fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will have to wait quite some time. It has been announced today that the return fight will take place on December 21st, not October 12th as was initially put forth as a working date for the contracted sequel.

Usyk and Fury now have a little under seven months in which to rest up, get back into training camp and peak just before the Christmas holidays. Usyk will be one month shy of 38 years of age come fight night, while Fury will be 36 when he hooks up with Usyk again 8n Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Usyk, however, lives the life and he is in superb physical condition for a man of any age. Fury whipped himself into great shape for the first fight with Usyk (with some people feeling Fury actually lost too much weight for the fight that saw him go home a loser via decision, Fury taking a real going over in that astonishing 9th round on May 18), and he will have to put himself through hell in camp once again.

Can Fury change tactics, adapt and get his revenge in the return fight, or has Usyk got his number, the immensely skilled southpaw capable if switching things up himself and defeating Fury in even more commanding fashion in the rematch?

Again, we will all have to wait quite a while to get our answers, but this fight, like the first fight between these two rival heavyweights, will be more than worth waiting for .

At this early stage, what do YOU think we will see on December21 – repeat or revenge?