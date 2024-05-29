5 Vs 5, Queensberry Vs. Matchroom Predictions & UK Broadcast Details

5 vs 5, Queensberry vs. Matchroom is available to watch live on TNT Sports Box Office for £21.99 in the UK. You can also catch all the action live on DAZN on Saturday at 2 pm ET.

The Scoring? Simple: point for a decision win, 2 points for a KO/TKO win and 0 points for a draw, with captain’s points worth double. Team Queensberry will be captained by Hamzah Sheeraz and Team Matchroom captained by Deontay Wilder.

Daniel Dubois vs. Filip Hrgović

Let’s dive right into the deep end with Daniel Dubois (20-2, 19 KOs), Queensberry’s human bulldozer, all revved up to flatten Filip Hrgović (17-0, 14 KOs), Matchroom’s golden boy who’s been dancing through his opponents like they’re made of feathers. He’s the textbook example of a fighter who’s been more protected than the Crown Jewels, hyped to the skies without much in the way of a real test.

Enter Dubois, armed with the kind of power that could solve energy crises, itching to turn Hrgović into yesterday’s news. Expect a spectacle of demolition. Dubois will expose every flaw, every hype-job element of Hrgović’s game. Dubois will be sending Hrgović back to the drawing board, if not all the way back to Croatia, with his tail between his legs.

Zhilei Zhang vs. Deontay Wilder

Next up, Zhilei Zhang (26-2-1, 21 KOs) is squaring off against what’s left of Deontay Wilder (43-3-1, 42 KOs). Zhang, big, bad, and decidedly not your buddy. This will be a retirement party that Wilder didn’t ask for.

It’s going to be brutal, unforgiving. Zhang will storm through Wilder’s defenses like a wrecking ball through a plaster wall. Each punch a reminder that Wilder’s days of dodging the inevitable are over.

Expect Zhang to deliver reminders with every punch that every career has an expiry date, and for Wilder, the bell tolls on Saturday.

Raymond Ford vs. Nick Ball

Onto the featherweight tussle. Raymond Ford might hold the belt, but Nick Ball is the scrappy underdog ready to brawl like it’s closing time and he’s been shorted on his tab. Ball’s tough as old boots and might just walk away with the title. Expect maybe a surprise, close upset but a clear win for Ford is more likely.

Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Austin Williams

Hamzah Sheeraz is about to get a wake-up call from Austin Williams. Williams is looking to redecorate Sheeraz’s mug for free. This one’s gonna be a clinic in pain, and Sheeraz might just leave the ring with a few lessons learned the hard way.

Ammo Williams, armed with talent that makes seasoned trainers weep with joy, is about to turn the fight into a live demonstration of what happens when raw potential meets refined skill.

Expect Williams to exploit every gap, every misstep with a smirk, showcasing a level of boxing IQ that’s simply leagues above what Sheeraz can handle. We’re talking about a comprehensive dismantling. Williams will not just defeat Sheeraz; he’ll redefine what it means to be outclassed.

Willy Hutchinson vs. Craig Richards

Willy Hutchinson is on a tear, but Craig Richards is no walk in the park. He’s got something to prove and enough grit to make it a long night for Hutchinson. This could go either way, but don’t be shocked if Richards turns the tables and sends Hutchinson back to the drawing board.

Dmitry Bivol vs. Malik Zinad

Lastly, in the light heavyweight title bout, Dmitry Bivol (22-0, 11 KOs) squares off against Malik Zinad (22-0, 16 KOs). This is such a mismatch it’s almost criminal. Bivol is in a different league, and Zinad is about to learn the hard way that stepping up to the big leagues can hurt more than a bad hangover. Expect an easy night for Bivol, with all of us hoping Zinad doesn’t take too much of a beating.

How to watch in the UK?

TNT Sports Box Office coverage will be live from 7pm. 5 vs 5, Queensberry vs. Matchroom costs £21.99 in the UK and can be watched on discovery+, EE TV, Sky and Prime Video. You do not need to be a TNT Sports subscriber to buy this event.

discovery+ – TNT Sports Box Office events are available to purchase and watch in the discovery+ app – on smart TV’s, computer or mobile device, viewers wanting to watch the fight should visit https://www.discoveryplus.com/gb/ppv-purchases and follow instructions to subscribe and then purchase the event.

Sky – customers can purchase on channel 490 via their remote control or via https://www.sky.com/boxoffice/tnt-sports

Customers in the Republic of Ireland can purchase TNT Sports Box Office via Sky for €29.99 at https://www.sky.com/boxoffice/tnt-sports

EE TV – Customers can purchase the event via their STB on channel 494.

Prime Video – This TNT Sports Box Office event will now be available to buy and watch on Prime Video in the UK. Customers do not need to have any channel or Prime subscription to access. You can find live and upcoming PPV events in the “Live and upcoming events” row on the Prime Video homepage and sports page, or by searching for a specific event title.