Usyk Told to Retire ‘As Fast As Possible’ by Former Promoter Who Dislikes Fabio Wardley Fight

Will unified, four-belt heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk fight WBO interim champ and mandatory challenger Fabio Wardley next? This is what Wardley wants, and, in light of his thrilling stoppage win over Joseph Parker, fans want to see if Wardley, 20-0-1(19) is the man to hand Usyk his very first pro loss.

However, Usyk’s former promoter, Alexander Krassyuk, is no fan of the fight. Krassyuk, who was with Usyk for a number of years during his career, unexpectedly split with the future Hall of Famer in the summer, on amicable terms. Now, in speaking with Boxing King Media, Krassyuk said he doesn’t want to see Usyk fight Wardley or anyone else next. Instead, Krassyuk wants to see Usyk “retire as fast as possible.”

Krassyuk Says Usyk Should Walk Away Now

Usyk, who is 24-0(15) and will turn 39 in January, has accomplished all there is to accomplish in the sport. And Krassyuk urges the man he used to promote to hang up the gloves.

“I am public in my [opinion], I want Usyk to retire as fast as possible,” Krassyuk said. “I was even against his (second) fight with [Daniel] Dubois, but okay, that made some sense to become three-time undisputed……Give me one – not two, not three – but one reason to fight Wardley. With all respect to this guy, with all credit to him, but I am thinking from Usyk’s perspective.”

Why, Krassyuk asks, should Usyk “risk everything that he gained over the last 13 years?”

Should Usyk Risk It All Against Hungry Contenders?

Getting out of the sport at the right time has, as we know, proven to be one of the toughest things for so many great fighters to do. Usyk now has to decide if he wants to “risk everything” by taking on young, hungry lions such as Wardley and the other heavyweight contenders who want what he has.

Usyk recently said that he now aims to box on until the age of 41. But will Usyk listen to what Krassyuk has had to say and maybe change his mind? Fabio Wardley will of course be hoping this does not prove to be the case. And all the fans who want to see what would happen if Wardley got in there with Usyk will also be hoping Usyk takes the fight.