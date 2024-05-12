Usyk Dismisses Joshua’s “Transformation” Under Davison’s Training

Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk isn’t buying the malarky from some fans that Anthon Joshua would be a more difficult fight for him in the trilogy match with Ben Davison as his trainer.

Joshua’s “Refurbished” Game: Illusion or Reality?

Joshua’s fans believe that Davison has improved his game, refurbishing him and restoring him to the 2013 version of AJ that first turned pro after capturing a gold medal in the London Olympics in 2012.

Usyk points out that Ben Davison has been with Joshua for two fights against Otto Wallin and Francis Ngannou, neither of which are “top-level boxers.” Ngannou was a novice with one fight under his belt when he fought Joshua, and Wallin is not a top-level fighter.

Usyk’s Skepticism and the “Different” Level

“I don’t know because Francis Ngannou and Otto Wallin [are] good boxers, but not top-level boxers. Anthony is a great man, a great boxer, Olympic champion. His last fight was great because Anthony is an Olympic champion, and it was Ngannou’s second boxing fight. Listen people, wake up, Olympic champion and a man who has two fights – it’s different,” said Oleksandr Usyk to Boxing King Media.

Impressionable [read: gullible] fans, ones that aren’t able to put things in perspective by looking, are buying into the belief that Davison has restored Joshua to the early 2013 version when he was first rolled off the car lot.

Smoke and Mirrors or Genuine Improvement?

That’s not the reality. This is smoke and mirrors with Joshua given new tires, a paint job, and an air freshener, and the odometer rolled back and sold as new. This ain’t the new Joshua. AJ’s improvements are more illusion than reality, and his fans need to wake up and see him with their eyes open.

This is trickery. When or if Joshua meets up with Usyk for the trilogy, it’s likely going to be the same thing as in the first two fights with AJ out of his league, getting outboxed, and then likely melting down after the fight. Hopefully, we don’t see a repeat of what took place after the second fight, with Joshua throwing Usyk’s belts out of the ring and then grabbing the microphone and talking nonsense.