Christian Mbilli Stops Demond Nicholson, Wants “A Big Name” Next – Boxing results

Unbeaten super-middleweight Christian Mbilli may not be a big name of the 168 pound division, but the exciting power puncher wants a big name in his next fight. And, after what Mbilli did to the experienced Demond Nicholson last night in Gatineua, Canada, the Frenchman who was born in Yaoundé, Cameroon just might get one to fight him.

Mbilli stopped Nicholson in the fourth round of a totally one-sided fight, the 28 year old dropping Nicholson in the opening round, again in round two, before he got the stoppage win in round four. 30 year old Nicholson, who had taken Edgar Berlanga and Demetrius Andrade the distance in previous fights, announced his retirement from the sport shortly after last night’s heavy loss.

Mbilli, rated number-three in the division by Ring Magazine, is a no-nonsense puncher who has a fan-friendly style and approach, along with a iron physique. It really will be interesting seeing how far Mbilli can go. Nicholson, who exits with a 25-6-1(22) record if his retirement sticks, had only been stopped once previously, this by Jesse Hart back in 2018. So, for Mbilli to do away with Nicholson as quickly and as ruthlessly as he did last night sure was impressive, and now fans want to see more of the Frenchman.

“Now it’s time to take on a big name,” a victorious Mbilli said to Ring.TV.com. “I want everybody.”

But not everybody will be overly keen to fight Mbilli. Very much a dangerman, Mbilli could easily be looked at by plenty of fighters as too much risk, too little reward. Still, as long as he keeps on winning and climbing up the rankings, his fan base growing, Mbilli will have to get his shot one day.

Mbilli, a former Olympian, does have the look of a future champion. A pro since February of 2017, Mbilli has fought three of his pro bouts in America but he is not yet on everyone’s radar. This figures to change in due course.