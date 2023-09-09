Regis Prograis vs. Devin Haney official for December 9th live on DAZN pay-per-view

Devin Haney will be fighting at home for the first time in his career when he challenges WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis (29-1, 24 KOs) on December 9th at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Haney (30-0 15 KOs) was born in San Franciso in 1998 but currently lives in Las Vegas.

This isn’t the ideal opponent for Haney to be fighting on PPV because Prograis doesn’t have a huge fanbase. Regis has only fought one big name in his thirteen-year career, Josh Taylor, and he lost to him.

The success of the Prograis-Haney event on pay-per-view will come down to Haney. Is he a big enough draw for DAZN not to lose mega-money?

Prograis vs. Haney will be shown on DAZN pay-per-view on December 9. The seating capacity for the Chase Center is 18,064, and we’ll see if Haney is popular enough in the Bay Area to sell out the venue.

Boxing fans on social media have criticized Haney for being unable to sell out his events in Las Vegas, which could be why his fight with Prograis was staged in his hometown. If Haney can’t sell tickets in Vegas, going back home to San Francisco is worth a try.

The 24-year-old Haney will attempt to become a two-division world champion against the hard-hitting Prograis, who, up until recently, was thought to be the #1 fighter at 140.

Prograis’ last fight against Danielito Zorrilla was an eye-opener for boxing fans, revealing that the 35-year-old Regis isn’t the guy that he once was four years ago when he lost a narrow 12 round decision against Josh Taylor in 2019.

This fight could potentially be an ugly one if Haney chooses to use a lot of clinching as he did in his contests against Vasily Lomachenko & George Kambosos Jr. There are many boxing fans who thought Lomachenko was robbed. Still, two of the judges had Haney winning comfortably last May in Las Vegas.

How Haney beats Prograis:

Jabbing

Holding & wrestling

Potshots from outside

Movement

Despite showing a loss of reflexes and an inability to pull the trigger on his punches, Prograis still has formidable power. So if he can land enough big shots on Haney, he could score a knockout on December 9th.

That’s likely the only chance Prograis has of winning this fight because he’s not going to outbox the younger, 24-year-old Haney, and if it’s close, the judge will likely give it to Devin. He has more of a future ahead of him than Prograis, who is nearing the end of the line.

The Regis Prograis-Devin Haney WBC 140-pound title fight – originally planned for Oct. 28 in Las Vegas – is set for Dec. 9 at San Francisco’s Chase Center on DAZN PPV, sources told ESPN. Haney, the undisputed lightweight champion, lands a Bay Area homecoming for his attempt at… — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) September 9, 2023