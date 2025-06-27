Boxing Tonight: Mbilli vs. Sulecki – Live Results from Quebec City

Underdog Maciej Sulecki will attempt to pull off an upset tonight against Christian Mbilli for a 12-round fight for the WBC interim super middleweight title at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Canada, live on ESPN+

The high-volume punching machine Mbilli (28-0, 23 KOs) is expected to steamroll Sulecki (33-3, 13 KOs), but the Polish fighter has a chance to upset the odds with his technical ability.

Tonight’s Mbilli-Sulecki Fight on ESPN+

The Mbilli-Sulecki event will be shown tonight at ESPN+ at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT. The Ring walks are at approximately 11 pm ET/8 pm PT.

What’s at stake is this fight being slotted in a position to challenge for the WBC super middleweight title that Canelo Alvarez holds. However, it’s believed that Mbilli will have to wait for the WBC title to be vacated before he gets his shot. Sulecki has a better chance of earning the title opportunity if he wins tonight.

ESPN+ Fight Card: Mbilli, Sulecki, More

Christian Mbilli vs. Maciej Sulecki

Steven Butler vs. Jose de Jesus Macias

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Ricardo Brown

Jhon Orobio vs. Zsolt Osadan

Christopher Guerrero vs. Sandy Messaou

Leila Beaudoin vs. Elhem Mekhaled

Luis Santana vs. Eduardo Estela

Wilkens Mathieu vs. Adagio McDonald

Wyatt Sanford vs. Mark Andrejev

Mbilli’s Defensive Flaws: Sulecki’s Chance

The 2016 Olympian Mbilli is vulnerable on defense due to the way he leaves himself open with his pressure, high-volume attacks on his opponents. He gets hit hard and has looked beatable in his fights against Sergiy Derevyanchenko, Rohan Murdock, and Carlos Gongora. Sulecki could exploit the holes in Mbilli’s defense to land quick counters tonight.

Mbilli’s punch resistance will be tested tonight by Sulecki, who has good power. Gongora and Murdock hurt Christian with shots. They showed that he’s not the unbeatable machine that some fans think he is.

The location of the fight favors the Cameroon-born Mbilli, as he’s based now in Montreal, Canada. Sulecki is the visiting fighter, coming from Warsaw, Poland, to fight on foreign soil against the favorite.