Otto Wallin To Face Murat Gassiev At The End Of The Month

What could well turn out to be an interesting and exciting heavyweight fight will take place on September 30 in Turkey, as Otto Wallin of Sweden will face former IBF and WBA cruiserweight champion Murat Gassiev. Russian-born Gassiev, who went up to heavyweight after losing his belts and unbeaten record in a four-belt unification clash with Oleksandr Usyk, will in Wallin be facing his toughest test yet at heavyweight.

Wallin, 25-1(14) is of course best known for his decision loss to Tyson Fury, this a fight that saw the tall southpaw open a quite horrific cut above Fury’s eye. Since that fight, however, Wallin has been, shall we say, treading water, looking for a big fight but for whatever reason or reasons being unable to get one. The Gassiev fight is biggish if not genuinely big, depending on your view.

In a press release that appears on Top Heavyweights, the wording reads how, “on September 30, in the picturesque town of Antalya, two top heavyweights, Murat Gassiev and Otto Wallin, are set to engage in a battle that promises fireworks and the potential the alter the landscape of the division.”

It’s not clear if the result of this fight will change the landscape of the heavyweight division too much, but this is a good fight, it’s an interesting match up between an established and experienced heavyweight and a very good former champion at 200 pounds. 32 year old Wallin has won five in a row since losing to Fury in September of 2019, while Gassiev, who turns 30 next month, has won four fights since losing to Usyk back in July of 2018. Injuries and layoffs have plagued Gassiev in his heavyweight campaign but, if he can get himself a win over Wallin, he will gain some lost momentum. A stoppage win for Gassiev would be quite impressive, as would a stoppage win over Gassiev be quite a statement from Wallin.

The WBA inter-continental heavyweight strap will be on the line on September 30, and hopefully there will be some coverage of this fight in the US/UK. Maybe a stream or a reasonably priced pay-per-view platform.

Who wins thins one? Gassiev last boxed in March of this year, with him having had just one fight in 2021 and one fight in 2022. Inactivity and rust may play a big factor in this one. Wallin last fought in January of this year, but he did get in a couple of fights last year.

The pick here is for Wallin, the taller man by two inches, to win a close decision.