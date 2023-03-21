Tyson Fury’s trainer planning knockout of Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury’s trainer SugarHill Steward says the game plan that the ultimate goal for him is to knockout Oleksandr Usyk on April 29th.

To ensure WBC heavyweight champion Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) accomplishes that task, SugarHill says he’s got at least 13 game plans he can rifle through depending on the circumstances against IBF, WBA & WBO champion Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs).

The only style we’ve seen from Fury since SugarHill took over as his coach is an ugly mauling one in which he grabs his opponents and leans on them.

Other than that, Fury stands in front of his opponents, throwing single punches and looking heavy on his feet from the weight that he’s put on in the last three years.

Right now, it’s premature for SugarHill to discuss game plans, considering the Fury-Usyk fight hasn’t been announced, and it’s still uncertain whether it will get made.

Fury has seemed ambivalent about the fight since day one, and with the way he taunted Usyk’s promoter Alex Krassyuk a week ago about him agreeing to the 70-30 split, it’s clear that he was hoping they would get angry and walk out of the fight.

The fight still isn’t signed, so for Fury to be taunting Usyk and his promoter about them agreeing to a split would indicate that he doesn’t fancy this fight, but he wants them to be the one that backs out so it gives him cover.

“If he feels he can get ready for April 29 and fight Usyk, then he’ll just have to train extra hard for that,” SugarHill Steward told Sky Sports News.

“It’s a short bit of time, but I believe Tyson has the ability and the physical attributes to handle the situation.”

There’s very little time for SugarHill to train Fury for this fight against Usyk, and it’s questionable whether he can adequately prepare for his contest.

“The game plan is always a knockout. It’s setting it up, using certain punches and certain movements to make your opponent move into that knockout punch,” said SugarHill about his overall game plan for Fury.

Ever since Fury hooked up with SugarHill, he’s fancied himself as a knockout fighter, but it might be a mistake for him try that against Usyk because he’s a better-skilled fighter than the guys that Tyson has been knocking out lately.

Fury’s knockouts came against Deontay Wilder x 2, Derek Chisora, and Dillian Whyte. Chisora & Whyte are glorified journeymen, and Wilder is a complete mess in both the Fury fights.

“Good jabs set up knockouts. Every fight is adjustments and watching what your opponent does and making adjustments,” said SugarHill.

“It’s not just one gameplan ever. It’s seven, eight, nine, 10, 11, 12, 13,” said SugarHill.