Eddie Hearn says he wants to match Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis against Terence Crawford to have his fighter take the sceptor from the aging King. He states there is no bigger fight for Crawford (42-0, 31 to KOs) than to go up against ‘Boots’ Ennis (35-0, 31 KOs).

The Baton or the Blockade

Crawford is coming off a narrow 12-round unanimous decision win over Canelo Alvarez on September 13th. Right now, he’s lying, waiting to see what huge fight falls into his lap. If Canelo doesn’t choose to take the rematch, Crawford could move down to 160 to challenge one of the champions.

Ennis would be a bigger fight for Crawford than to face the three unpopular belt-holders at middleweight, but the money that Terence would expect for such a risky match would be the issue. His standards for pay have skyrocketed after the $50 million he received for his fight with Canelo. Would Crawford want the same money to fight Ennis? It’s possible.

“I really do, and also, let’s remember, he’s 10 years younger than Terence Crawford,” said Eddie Hearn to Brian Custer’s YouTube channel, when asked about whether he believes that Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis is the fighter to take the baton from Terence Crawford to be the next pound-for-pound #1.

Boots Ennis: Built for the Throne

Ennis is younger and can do everything that Crawford can, but with a higher output. It would be the ideal fight for Hearn to make for the young ‘Boots’ Ennis to take the baton from the aging Nebraska native. It’s a right of tradition for the older lion on his way out of the sport to face the younger one. It enables a successor to be crowned to take over the pride.

Crawford had his moment to shine, but it’s time for him to move on into retirement with the wealth that he’s accumulated in his last three fights against Canelo Alvarez, Israil Madrimov, and Errol Spence.

“Tell me a better fight than Terence Crawford against ‘Boots’ Ennis. Terence is only going to fight again if the money is huge. I feel like that is a generational great fight between a guy who’s been there and done it all and his successor. It’s a fight that we would love,” said Hearn.

Turki’s Golden Offer Looming?

Ennis is a fight that Crawford won’t be eager to make at this point in his career without his benefactor, Turki Alalshikh, offering him a King’s fortune. Why? There’s risk involved for the 38-year-old Bud going up against the much younger 28-year-old Ennis, who hits almost as hard as him, but puts his shots together in combination form.

Terence wants to leave a legacy as an all-time great, and he can scratch that idea if he fights Ennis and loses. Turki may need to give Crawford the kind of money he received for his fight against Canelo Alvarez on September 13th for him to agree to face Ennis.

It’s a fight that would figure to be more complex than the clash against the 35-year-old Canelo. Ennis has speed and would be on the attack the entire fight, cutting off the ring on Crawford if he chose to move as much as he did against Alvarez.