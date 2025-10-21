Tim Bradley revealed today that he’s spotted a vulnerability in Devin Haney’s game that he believes WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr. can take advantage of on November 22nd in Riyadh.

The Right-Side Trap

The Boxing Hall of Famer Bradley studied Haney’s recent fights, noting that he likes to move to his right. He says he’s vulnerable to left hooks when he heads in that direction. Tim also noticed that Devin (32-0, 16 KOs) likes to dip down low frequently. That’s a flaw that Norman Jr. (28-0, 22 KOs) can capitalize on by hitting him with uppercuts.

Haney vs. Norman Jr. will be fighting in the co-feature bout on the David Benavidez vs. Anthony Yarde event on DAZN PPV at the ANB Arena in Riyadh. The event sells for $59.99 on DAZN PPV.

“Brian Norman Jr. and pops, you’re going to have to bring your own judges from ATL [Atlanta]. You’re going to have to bring your NyQuil [left and right],” said Tim Bradley on his site, letting Brian Norman Jr. know he needs to knock out Devin Haney on November 22nd to get the win.

Norman’s Left Hook Path

“Most of the time, he’s going to move to the right. We’re right into your damn left hook,” said Bradley about Haney’s movement that will put him in the line of fire for Norman’s left hook.

Devin looks most comfortable when he moves to his right rather than to his left. It’s a common thing with fighters. They have a direction that they’re more comfortable moving. It’s not a big deal when they don’t move a lot. But for fighters that rely on constant movement to stay out of trouble, like Haney, it’s a problem when their opponents figure them out.

“Haney morphs into whatever the hell he needs to morph into. Yes, Haney has got levels. He’s got dimensions,” said Bradley.

What Tim means is that Devin can adapt to different situations, making it a challenge for Norman Jr. to figure him out.

He gets hit most when he’s standing directly in front of you or when he’s moving to his damn right,” said Bradley about Haney.

The Garcia Blueprint

What Bradley is saying here is that Haney is vulnerable when he’s standing his ground and moves to his right. That’s how Ryan Garcia repeatedly hurt him last year. He was catching him with left hooks and lighting him up.

“When they dip, you lift. When they dip, you lift,” said Bradley.

Tim says Norman Jr. needs to hit Devin with uppercuts when he gets low in front of him. Haney has a bad habit of dipping low in front of his opponents to avoid getting hit. When he does this, he puts himself in a position of getting hit with an uppercut counter strategy.