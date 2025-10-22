The loaded David Benavidez vs. Anthony Yarde, Ring IV, event is just 31 days away on November 22nd on DAZN PPV at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It’s a card that outshines anything put together this year, as it’s high-quality top to bottom.

The only complaint fans have about the event is the selection of the 34-year-old Yarde (27-3, 24 KOs) for the challenger to face ‘The Mexican Monster’ Benavidez (30-0, 24 KOs) for his WBC light heavyweight title in the main event.

Turki’s 24-Karat Lineup

The Ring IV event

David Benavidez vs Anthony Yarde

Devin Haney vs Brian Norman Jr

Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez vs Fernando Martinez

Abdullah Mason vs Sam Noakes

Fans view the two-time world title challenger failure, Yarde, as not meeting the high standards for Turki Alalshikh’s prestigious event. Yarde doesn’t meet the gold standard criteria to be among these talents. He’s more of a bronze medal among these 24k gold fighters.

Turki would have done better to throw him out and focus on using David Morrell again or Imam Khataev to challenge Benavidez. Those would be highly entertaining.

The co-feature fight on the card between WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr. (28-0, 22 KOs) and Devin Haney (32-0, 16 KOs) is receiving the most buzz on social media. It’s seen as a true 50-50 matchup, and it’s a far superior clash than the main event.

Fans Smell a Mismatch

It’s probably too late for Turki to switch this fight to the headliner, but he really should because it’s being talked about by fans far more than the mismatch between Benavidez and the 34-year-old Brit Yarde.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Deon Nicholson has been cancelled and is off the November 22nd card. Nicholson reported the news. The former undisputed light heavyweight champion Beterbiev (21-1, 20 KOs) has suffered an injury in training. That leaves him off the card, but it’s still a massive event even without the 40-year-old Artur.