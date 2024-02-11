Tyson Fury’s 5-Fight Plan Questioned

Journalist Gareth A. Davies doubts Tyson Fury will continue his career beyond his next two fights if he defeats Oleksandr Usyk and then Anthony Joshua.

Davies feels that WBC heavyweight champion Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) will retire if he beats unified champion Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) on May 18th and then faces Joshua and defeats him.

Gareth suspects that Fury will go straight to a Joshua fight instead of rematching Usyk, which promoter Eddie Hearn also believes will happen. The Saudis will want the Fury vs. Joshua fight to happen immediately rather than waiting for Tyson to face Usyk again.

Fury laid out an ambitious five-fight plan last week, saying he wants to fight these guys in his next fight contests:

Oleksandr Usyk x 2

Anthony Joshua x 2

Francis Ngannou: rematch

It’s difficult to imagine Fury winning next fight against Usyk, and then going to keep going after that humiliating defeat to move forward to compete his five-fight plan.

Victories Over Usyk and Joshua Could Spell Retirement

“It wouldn’t surprise me to see Fury fight Joshua in between two Usyk fights because the belts won’t matter as much after the undisputed. It’ll just be the big match-ups,” said Gareth A. Davies to iFL TV about his belief that Tyson Fury will face Anthony Joshua if he successfully defeats Oleksandr Usyk on May 8th and if AJ defeats Francis Ngannou on March 8th.

“So, it won’t surprise me to see Fury fight Usyk, then Joshua, and then Ngannou if he fights that many times. But I reckon if he beats Usyk and beats Joshua, that might be it,” Gareth continued.

Fury’s Five-Fight Plan: Ambitious or Unrealized?

“Four more fights is a lot of fights for Tyson Fury at the level he’s got, but if he wants to go on and he wants to earn a quarter of a billion dollars or a quarter of a billion pounds, and yeah, if he wants to.

“He’s been through a lot in his career. I’m not disbelieving in it. I think he might want to, but five more fights are a lot of fights. That’s two and a half more years.

“Look at the world of opportunity he’s got, so we don’t know. My instinct is Fury’s five-point plan that he talked about a few days ago. Two Usyk fights, two Joshua fights, and a rematch with Francis Ngannou [is unlikely],” said Gareth.