BREAKING: Canelo Alvarez to Share Major Career Announcement

Undisputed super middleweight Canelo will make a significant career announcement this Tuesday, February 13th, on Mexican TV, Box Azteca.

If this is a retirement for Mexican star Canelo, it would leave a lot of gloomy fans who have gotten accustomed to seeing him perform twice a year in entertaining fights.

Compared to the dull and inept fighters we see weekly in the U.S., Canelo is one of the rare ones that still entertains.

Canelo’s Announcement on Tuesday

“The undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Álvarez visits his home TV, Azteca, to make important announcements about his career.

📅 Tuesday February 13

⌚ 12:00 PM

📱 Transmission through digital platforms,” said Box Azteca on X about

Ideally, this will be a simple announcement for Canelo about his next fight on May 4th against one of these four killers:

Jaime Munguia

Jermall Charlo

Terence Crawford

David Benavidez

Retirement Rumors Swirl

This news of this announcement makes fans dread a possible retirement for the 33-year-old Canelo, who has had a long professional career, and he has wolves at his heels in the form of the young top contenders who want to face him to get a big payday and have the opportunity to dethrone the famous king.

It’s still too early for Canelo to retire, considering no one can take his spot as the new star in the 168-lb division. Benavidez isn’t the guy, as he lacks charisma and is viewed as a cruiserweight who has been able to drain down to fight at super middleweight due to his youth.

Next Fight in the Spotlight

If this a fight announcement for Canelo on Tuesday, it’s believed that it’ll be against #1 WBO ranked contender Jaime Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs), seeing that he was mentioned by Salvador Rodriguez of ESPN Knockout yesterday being in negotiations with Alvarez for the May 4th fight.

Canelo vs. Munguia would interest some fans, but it’s still not on the same level as a match against Benavidez or Crawford. Munguia is a guy with an inflated record, with his best wins coming against the older fighters Sergiy Derevyanchenko [38], John Ryder [35], and Gabriel Rosado [39].