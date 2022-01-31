Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Fight Set For April 23rd, Reports Say

As fight fans are aware, Tyson Fury will defend his WBC heavyweight title against his mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte next; Frank Warren having won the purse bid to promote the fight along with Bob Arum. Now, according to a news story from UK tabloid The Sun, the date for the fight is April 23rd, with an official announcement expected next week. The Principality Stadium in Cardiff is the frontrunner to host the fight, yet Fury’s home-town of Manchester is also said to be in the frame.

Fury, who has vowed to give the 28-2(19) Whyte a beating before knocking him out, also said that this fight is “the biggest British dust-up since Lennox Lewis Vs. Frank Bruno.” Interestingly, the 1993 battle between Lewis and Bruno took place in Cardiff. Fury is a hefty favourite to get the win over Whyte yet some good judges are predicting a tough night for both men, and an exciting fight for us fans. Bob Arum has gone as far as to say Whyte, with his punching power, presents more of a threat to Fury and his belt and unbeaten record than Deontay Wilder did. Agree with that if you want.

But Whyte IS a dangerous fighter; he is hungry, having been made to wait an age for his first crack at a world title, and he has said numerous times that he got the best of Fury in the gym in sparring. We all know, ‘what happens in sparring stays in sparring,’ and time and again we’ve heard how Fighter A bossed Fighter B in sparring, only for Fighter A to destroy Fighter B in the only place that matters: in the ring.

Fury, 31-0-1(22) may not destroy Whyte, and he may not even get a stoppage win, but for some people it’s tough to make a case for Whyte winning. What we can expect is for Whyte to give his absolute all. He’s been made to wait, he’s convinced he has what it takes to beat Fury and now “The Bodysnatcher” is less than three months away from the single biggest fight of his life. Wherever this fight is held, you can expect the tickets to move fast for this one.