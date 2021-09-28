Tyson Fury sends message to Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury sent a strong message to Deontay Wilder on Monday in reaction to a message he posted on social media several days ago ahead of their October 9th trilogy match.

The former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) cautioned Fury that he’d be ready because this “Life may depend on it.”

Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) will have his WBC heavyweight title on the line when he defends against Wilder at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

This will be the third and possibly the final fight between Wilder and Fury, depending on the outcome.

If Fury wins, as the oddsmakers are predicting, it’ll close the chapter in their rivalry. It would be Fury’s second consecutive win offer Wilder, and there would be no reason for them to fight again.

There’s a lot of money to be made for the winner of the Fury vs. Wilder 3 fight against the winner of the rematch between IBF/WBA/WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua. Those two are planning on fighting their rematch in February or March next year.

“Tickets are going really well. It might be short of a sellout because we put a few thousand tickets aside based on the hope that the Brits would buy those tickets, but because of the U.S policy of a ban on UK travelers, we’re not going to get many Brits at all for the fight” said Fury’s promoter Bob Arum to iFL TV for the fight with Wilder on October 9th.

“It’ll do really well,” Arum continued about the ticket sales for Fury vs. Wilder III. “The casinos have bought up tickets. So while it might not be a sellout, it’s going to be pretty close to a sellout.

“Because the price of tickets tends to be much higher in the United States, the gate will exceed 12 million dollars and might come close to fifteen.

“It is a shame, but governments are governments, and I assume our government knows what it’s doing. I would have preferred for an immediate lifting of the travel ban so we could get Brits over to Las Vegas for October.

“Again, at least it appears to me, everything is moving in the right direction by lifting the ban in November,” said Arum.

Fury stopped Wilder in the seventh round last year in February in their rematch in Las Vegas. A lot has changed since then for Wilder, who has a new coach in Malik Scott, and he’s made many changes to how Deontay fights.

If Wilder can implement the new fighting style against Fury, he could beat him. At the very least, Wilder will make it difficult for Fury to walk him down and impossible his size advantage as he did last year.