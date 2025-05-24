Tyson Fury Releases Statement, Insists He Is Staying Retired

Amidst much talk of an imminent comeback, former heavyweight champ Tyson Fury appears to have shot these rumours down with a firm hand. Some people are convinced Fury will return to fight Anthony Joshua, this a monster of a fight that simply proves irresistible to Fury. And of course, that short video clip that Fury put out of him in the gym alongside Sugar Hill, with him saying “you know what’s coming,” added to the belief his ring return was inevitable.

But now, in releasing a statement on social media, 36 year old Fury has made it clear he is not coming back.

“I hear a lot of talk of the Gypsy King returning to boxing, and I ask the question of this one. For what? What would I return for? More boxing belts? [I] won 22 of them,” Fury wrote. “I’ve been rumped. That’s it, fair play to them. They’ve had their use of me, but I’m happy. I’m happy, contended with what I’ve done, what I’ve achieved, what I’ve accomplished, been around the world and back again, and here we are.

“This is what retirement looks like for the Gypsy King. Not too shabby. I’m in no rush at all to come back boxing, and get my face punched in for what? What would I return for? I asked that question. So here we are. I’m retired and I’m staying retired. I’ve got nothing to prove to anyone and I’ve got nothing to return for.”

Fans heard it all before — is this just Fury’s latest phase?

Of course, Fury’s seemingly heartfelt message will fail to convince a good many people that he will actually stay retired. Fury has changed his mind so many times during his ring career, and plenty of people will be of the belief that he will do so again before too long.

Fury says he has nothing to return for, but again, that massive, all-British clash with Joshua is a fight millions of fans really want to see. But is Fury at all interested in giving these fans what they want? Judging by his latest official statement, no, he is not.

Done for good?

Fury as we know last boxed in December of 2024, when he was beaten by Oleksandr Usyk a second time. Is Fury’s final ring record destined to stay at 34-2-1(24)? Or will the former champ change his mind yet again later this year and fight again?