Tyson Fury maybe forced to fight Otto Wallin

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury could soon be facing the harsh reality of being FORCED to fight the nightmarish Otto Wallin in a rematch, should the big 6’6″ Swede defeat interim WBC champion Dillian Whyte on October 30th.

The World Boxing Council has made it clear; Fury will need to face the winner of the Whyte vs. Wallin fight unless he faces IBF/WBA/WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight championship.

That’s NOT going to happen because Anthony Joshua has already triggered his rematch clause for a second fight with Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs).

Unless Fury vacates his WBC or chooses to petition the sanctioning body to be elevated to Franchise champion, he will have to face the Whyte-Wallin winner in his next fight.

We already saw what Wallin did to Fury in their fight in 2019, giving him the most brutal match of his career. Wallin sliced Fury to ribbons, opening a cut over his right eye that would later require 47 stitches to close.

Many boxing fans believe that fight should have been stopped and Wallin given the victory, but the ringside doctor allowed it to go the complete 12 rounds with Fury bleeding like a sieve.

All the feints that Fury used so effectively in his three fights with Deontay Wilder were futile against the southpaw Wallin, who landed effectively to his midsection and head.

When that fight happened, Fury looked younger, lighter at 254 lbs than the flabby, older-looking 277 lbs that he weighed for his trilogy match against Wilder on October 9th.

That version of Fury didn’t move nearly as well as he had in his fight with Wallin in September 2019, and I don’t know that we’ll ever see Tyson in that kind of shape again.

If Fury does get back down to that weight, it’s debatable whether his mobility will be the same as when he fought Wallin two years ago.

When a person sits on their backside for two solid years, as Fury has done for the most part since the pandemic started, it changes you for the worse.

“Out all the great fighters that Tyson Fury beat, the one fighter that gave him the most trouble, caused most controversy with the cut, who landed more punches than Wladimir Klitschko and Deontay Wilder in their first fights combined is Otto Wallin,” said promoter Dmitriy Salita to Sky Sports.

“A win over Whyte would make him the most eligible opponent for Fury and, in my mind, the second-best heavyweight in the world based on merit.”

“Otto is still getting better,” said Salita. The fight with Whyte is a big test and a massive opportunity to get the rematch with the WBC heavyweight champion.”

You got to believe that Fury will be rooting like mad for Dillian Whyte to defeat Wallin on October 30th at the O2 Arena in London, England. I wouldn’t be surprised if Fury is in the audience on the night with his pom-poms, rooting for Dillian every step of the way.

Fury matched up a lot better with Whyte than he does the 6’6″ southpaw Wallin. For Fury, Whyte is similar to Dereck Chisora, and he handled that guy twice in the past, beating him with ease.