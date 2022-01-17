Tyson Fury looking VERY chubby, training with Joseph Parker

Tyson Fury appears to have put on a considerable amount of weight around his midsection in the three months since his grueling trilogy match with Deontay Wilder on October 9th.

It’s shocking and disappointing how fat Fury has gotten since his match against Wilder. It was believed by some that Fury was taking care of himself a lot more compared to the old days in which he would let his weight get out of control with his junk food gorging.

But it’s pretty obvious in looking at the condition that Fury is in now, he’s been stuffing his piehole with delicacies.

In a video posted on Monday of WBC heavyweight champion Fury working out with former WBO champion Joseph Parker, the 33-year-old ‘Gypsy King’ looked quite chunky around his midsection.

One can only guess what Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) has been eating for him to get in this kind of shape in such a short period since his last fight against Wilder.

Fury weighed a fat-looking 277 lbs for the trilogy with Wilder at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, but he looks far heavier now. It wouldn’t be surprising if Fury’s weight is in the 300-lb region, which is not good news for him.

Fury is expected to be defending against his WBC mandatory Dillian Whyte in March. However, with the weight that Fury has packed on, it would be a good idea to move the fight to April or May to give him more time to reduce his weight.

There’s no way Fury can beat Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) in the condition he’s in right now.

The good news for Fury is that Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn wants to move the fight between him and Dillian to April or May to give them more time to build the match to make money.

“People keep talking about March dates – that’s starting to look unrealistic for a fight of this magnitude,” said Eddie Hearn to 5 Live Boxing Podcast on the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte.

“Either March, April, early May potentially,” added Hearn. “This is the window for the fight. Depends on what happens this week.

“There are so many conversations going on behind the scenes right now. Something could turn at any moment.

“[It] looks like Dillian Whyte will definitely get his shot at the WBC title, but we have to fight for his rights and make sure it’s fair. It’s not going to stand in the way of the fight.”

Fury needs to lose a lot of weight before he’ll be ready to face Whyte because he can’t depend on using the same mauling game plan that he employed for his last two fights against Wilder.

That style won’t be effective against Whyte because he’s not going to be tired out in the way that Wilder was. Also, Whyte can fight on the inside, and he’ll give Fury problems if tries that tactic against him.