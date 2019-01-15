Tyson Fury Hopes To Squeeze In Homecoming Fight Before Wilder Rematch; Not Concerned If Wilder Return Doesn’t Happen

Tyson Fury says he will fight a return bout with WBC heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder absolutely anywhere, but that he wants to box a homecoming fight in front of his UK fans beforehand. Fury, speaking with BT Sport, said a rematch with Wilder will happen “if they want it,” but if it doesn’t he will not be concerned. Fury said it is Wilder who needs to “redeem himself” as he himself did “everything I should have done” in the December 1st fight that was of course scored as a draw.





Fury, already back in training in Marbella, said he’d like the homecoming fight to take place in April, in his home town of Manchester or somewhere else in the UK, and that if the Wilder return fails to take place then so be it.

“Hopefully I get a fight with Deontay Wilder in America or England; I’m not bothered where it is,” Fury said. “If it’s in Australia or Antarctica it wouldn’t be a problem to me; wherever the fight is, we’ll go. But I’d like a homecoming fight in April, maybe in Manchester or elsewhere in the UK, and then I’d like to fight Wilder again. But if not the homecoming fight then just Wilder, but if not Wilder just the homecoming fight. Whether it happens or not is down to them. They need to redeem themselves, not me. I don’t need a second chance at glory. I’m the lineal champion of the world, I don’t need an alphabet title.”

Fury is of course a big star in the UK (and elsewhere) and his stock rose after the gallant effort and performance he gave against Wilder last month. It would be interesting to see who the opponent would be in the homecoming fight (and imagine if Fury lost in an upset!) but of course fans really do want to see that return battle with Wilder. The first fight proved easy and straightforward to make, as both fighters said many times. Let’s hope the sequel proves to be as easy to get done.





Fury has made it clear he believes Anthony Joshua will never fight him, so it seems it’s the Wilder fight and the Wilder fight only when it comes to a super-fight for Fury. Fury said that at age 30 he hopes he has plenty of fights left in him and that he also hopes each and every top heavyweight out there “does the fight thing and fights each other because if they don’t it’s pretty pointless being involved in the heavyweight division.”

“Why don’t we just retire if we’re going to fight nobodies?” Fury asked. Who do you think he was having a dig at?