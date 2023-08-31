Tyson Fury hinting he’ll duck Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury feels that beating IBF, WBA & WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk would achieve him nothing and do very little for his career.

Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) makes it clear that throwing a bone to the needy 36-year-old Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) would be a lose-lose situation for him where he would gain very little from the content.

The only one that would benefit would be Usyk, particularly if he got lucky and won or made it competitive. With Usyk being so small, the 6’9″ Fury says everyone would expect him to win because Oleksandr is just a tiny “middleweight” with no power.

With Usyk coming into the fight off the back of a controversial win over Daniel Dubois, Fuy won’t receive credit after he beats him because Daniel already did it first.

After Usyk’s performance against Dubois, fans don’t view him a good option for Fury to fight because it would be a slam dunk win for Tyson.

Instead, fans want to see Fury fight Joshua, Filip Hrgovic, Arslanbek Makhmudov, Jared Anderson, or Bakhodir Jalolov next.

According to Fury, the only thing that interests him is if he could fight Usyk and Anthony Joshua on the same night one after another.

Fury rejects Usyk fight

“Beating Usyk doesn’t do anything for me, who the flipping heck is he?” said Tyson Fury in the Netflix documentary. “Me giving Usyk a fight is like me not chucking him the bone, but chucking him the full dog’s home.

“Everybody expects me to beat Usyk, a middleweight guy who is smaller than me. If he beat me it’s like, ‘Oh my god, he beat the mammoth who no one thought could be beat!’ I’m not going to give somebody the opportunity to gain that.”

It’s likely that Fury will ultimately face Usyk if the Saudis throw enough money at him to take the fight. Assuming they pay Fury enough money to face Usyk, the two could meet next January in Saudi Arabia.

Before then, Fury will be fighting Francis Ngannou on October 28th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in a fight that will make him a lot of money. It’s not likely to be competitive, but it’ll pay well.

“Hell no. It would probably be a better fight if Usyk and AJ fought me both together, like a tag team.

“Just keep switching between rounds. I’d actually batter them both on the same night, that’s how easy they are,” said Fury about Joshua and Usyk.