Tyson Fury faces Derek Chisora on December 3rd at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) is fighting his old friend Derek Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) on December 3rd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. The Fury-Chisora fight still isn’t finalized yet, but it’s expected to be soon.

The Gypsy King Fury will be using the 38-year-old Chisora as a warm-up fight to get ready for a bout for the undisputed championship against Oleksandr Usyk in the first half of 2023.

Chisora is obviously a much different type of fighter than the southpaw Usyk, but Fury is obviously confident enough to use the old war horse anyway.

Fury keeps his word in giving old journeyman Chisora another fight before he retires from the sport. There’s no interest from fans in seeing Fury beat up Chisora again, especially with the way that he’s looked in recent fights. Chisora looks so slow now, and he easily fatigues.

Unless Fury takes it easy on Chisora, this fight is going to end early, and the fans that have paid their hard-earned money to watch it aren’t going to be happy about it.

Fury recently blew a deal to fight Anthony Joshua by giving him two deadlines, which cost him the fight. Fans had been eager to see that bout, but Fury messed things up by continually setting deadlines instead of letting his promoters handle the business in setting up the fight.

It’s going to be interesting to see if Fury sets up similar deadlines when it comes to fighting Oleksandr Usyk. Thus far, Fury has kept quiet about giving Chisora deadlines. It appears Fury has learned his lesson from the Johsua negotiations.

Choosing a low-level opponent in Chisora could hurt Fury’s promoters in the pocketbook if the fight fails to bring in a lot of money.

There’s no word yet whether Fury vs. Chisora will be pay-per-view in the UK and the U.S, but you’ve got to figure that it will. If they sold Fury vs. Dillian Whyte on PPV, then Fury-Chisora will likely be on pay-per-view as well because Chisora is the same type of fighter.

The fight might bring in a respectable amount of buys in the UK, where they love Fury, but in the U.S, I cant imagine it bringing in more than a minuscule amount from the ultra-hardcore boxing fans, who would pay to see anything, no matter how bad.

Fury has already beaten Chisora twice, defeating him by a 12 round decision in 2011 and then knocking him out in the tenth round in their needless rematch in 2014.

“I’d always say I’d fight Derek Chisora at the end of my career,” said Fury to ESPN.