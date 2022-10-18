David Benavidez says Caleb Plant must fight him to get Canelo rematch

David Benavidez says Caleb Plant must fight him to get a rematch with Canelo Alvarez.

If Plant (20-1, 13 KOs) has any ideas of getting a straight shot at Canelo after his win over 37-year-old faded former IBF 168 champion Anthony Dirrell last Saturday night, he’s going to be disappointed.

Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) is in front of Plant (20-1, 13 KOs) as the interim WBC super middleweight champion, and he says telling the Tennesse native that he must face him if he wants to get that rematch with Canelo.

Plant failed to mention Benavidez or Jermall Charlo’s names at the post-fight press conference after his win over Dirrell, and you can argue that some feel that wasn’t an accident on his part.

It indicates that Plant will circumvent Benavidez & Charlo and look to campaign like a politician for a rematch with Canelo without having to do the hard work of beating Benavidez or Charlo to earn the rematch.

If so, that would be disappointing, but you can’t blame Plant for not wanting to mix it up with those two because the risk would be high, and he could lose out permanently on getting a second monstrous life-changing payday against Canelo.

If all Plant has to do to get a second payday fight against Canelo is beating the over-the-hill Anthony Dirrell, that’s great for him, but for the fans because we already saw the bearded Sweethands get knocked out by the Mexican star last November. We want to see some new blood in with Canelo than a retread opponent trying to take the backdoor route to a second payday against the Mexican star.

“I feel like if he [Plant] wants to get to Canelo, the only way to get to Canelo is through me,” said David Benavidez to Fighthype about his desire to fight Caleb Plant to earn a fight with Canelo Alvarez.

Well, if Plant campaigns his way into a second fight with Canelo, he might have success if he can come up with some good slogans.

“We both want to get to that [Canelo]. It’s kind of weird. He didn’t mention my name at all,” said Benavidez.

“I feel like that fight [with Plant] is going to happen because I don’t plan on losing [to Uzcategui in January].

“I think this fight builds it up a lot more to make mine and Caleb’s fight that much more exciting.”