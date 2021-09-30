‘Tyson Fury doesn’t look ready’ – says Eddie Hearn

Matchroom Sport promoter Eddie Hearn says Tyson Fury doesn’t look ready for his October 9th trilogy match against Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas.

Hearn still believes Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) should win the fight comfortably, but the fact that he doesn’t look ready means there’s a chance he could get caught by one of Deontay’s big shots and knocked over.

Fury looks older and not as bulked out as a year and a half ago when he dethroned WBC heavyweight champion Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) by a seventh round knockout.

It’s possible Fury slacked off a little too much during the last year and a half, which has prevented him from adding the muscle that he had in the second Wilder fight.

The look of age on Fury’s face and physique is worrisome. When you age that rapidly in a short period, it’s a red flag that you’re running out of time.

Hearn says Fury doesn’t look ready for Wilder

“Tyson Fury doesn’t look ready, in my opinion,” said Eddie Hearn to Boxing Social about his fight with Deontay Wilder.

“I still think he’ll win comfortably, but it does throw in the likelihood of a mistake happening. If you make a mistake against Deontay Wilder, it could cost you the fight. He’s very dangerous.

“I don’t see him [Fury] losing a round, but it doesn’t really matter. One mistake, and it can be over.

“I generally hope he wins because I want the WBC to order the mandatory of Fury – Whyte,” Hearn said.

Hearn is likely comparing how Fury looks in this training camp to how he looked in his last fight. Fury doesn’t look like he’s been driving the iron hard like in his previous fight.

He weighed 273 lbs for the rematch with Wilder, and he used that weight effectively to rough up Wilder. Right now, Fury looks like a soft 250+ lbs and not dangerous.

Zero buzz for Fury vs. Wilder 3 claims Hearn

“Look at Fury-Wilder; they’re giving away tickets. They’re reducing prices, and that’s one of the biggest fights out there, really.

“For the rematch, what about this time around?” Said Hearn when told that Fury vs. Wilder 2 sold $20 million in tickets.

“It won’t do a five million dollar gate. Because mainly there are no Brits traveling. So in America, that fight [Fury – Wilder III] is not a big fight. In America? Somewhere between two and three hundred thousand,” said Hearn when asked how many PPV buys that Fury vs. Wilder 3 fight brings in.

“There’s zero buzz [for the Fury – Wilder fight]. I’m not just saying that.

“There’s zero buzz for that fight because he [Fury] absolutely destroyed him [Wilder] in the second fight. And he beat him in the first fight as well.

“The second fight looked like a mismatch. I just don’t see it doing the numbers.

“Someone is going to have egg on their face. I don’t know what the deal is, but it ain’t going to look pretty when the balance sheet hits,” said Hearn.

Fury vs. Wilder 3 probably will do good numbers both at the game and on PPV. It didn’t help that Wilder was totally dominated by Fury last year, but that may not matter.

If they can promote the fight in the last week weeks before October 9th, it should do well.

Joshua on another level than Fury

“He’s on such a bigger level commercially than Tyson Fury, even now,” said Hearn about his belief that Anthony Joshua is still a bigger name than Fury despite losing to Oleksandr Usyk last Saturday.

“He’s by far the biggest draw in heavyweight boxing, especially in the UK. To be fair, even Tyson Fury and his team know that.

“If he [Joshua] beats Usyk, he’s on another level, and he’s coming off the back of another defeat.

“He’s still by far the biggest draw in the division. You saw it last Saturday. Look at the pictures. See any of the other guys trying to draw and create images like that in the UK. It’s impossible,” said Hearn.

It’s doubtful that Fury would argue against Joshua is the most famous fighter in the UK. He sells out football stadiums, and that’s something Fury doesn’t do.

Fury fights mainly in the U.S now. It would be interesting if Fury fought one of his opponents at the Wembley Stadium of the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium to see how many tickets he can sell.