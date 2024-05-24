Tyson Fury Activates Rematch Clause For Oleksandr Usyk Clash

Tyson Fury has officially activated his rematch clause in hopes of redemption against his conqueror, undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. The fight will take place either late this year or early 2025.

Arum Confirms Rematch & Joshua Fight

The ‘Gypsy King’ Fury’s promoter, Bob Arum, revealed the news of the rematch clause being triggered, which wasn’t unexpected.

Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) had already said in the ring following his 12-round split decision last Saturday night in Riyadh that he would force the rematch against Usyk.

“That fight will take place either at the end of this year or the beginning of next year in Riyadh,’ said Arum to talkSPORT Boxing about the Fury vs. Usyk rematch.

Arum said that Fury will get the Anthony Joshua fight regardless of the outcome of his rematch with Usyk, but we already knew that would happen.

Fury’s Popularity and Marketability

Even if Fury had ten defeats, a fight between him and Joshua would still be bankable. I have doubts about a Fury-Joshua fight bringing in massive PPV numbers in the U.S. if Fury comes into the contest with consecutive defeats to Usyk. Still, it’ll do well in the UK, where Tyson is an icon and is seen as someone who can walk on water.

In the States, Fury ain’t the cat’s meow. He’s not a superstar. He’s just an average aging heavyweight with a dad’s body.

Fury’s celebrity-esque quality still exists despite his skills having badly deteriorated over the last three years. He can still sell a fight with his jokes and trash-talking, and that’s the most important thing.

Few boxing fans give Fury much of a chance of beating Usyk in the rematch unless he’s oddball scoring, like in his fight with Francis Ngannou.

It might not even get to the cards if Usyk jumps on Fury and the referee doesn’t interrupt the fight to save the Gypsy King. In the rematch, you can bet that Usyk will focus on ensuring that he wins by knocking Fury out, and he has a very good chance of doing so.

The combination punching that Usyk did in the ninth round was Fury’s kryptonite, as he was helpless when he unloaded with a 20-punch flurry. Fury wasn’t knocked out because the referee inexplicably swooped in to stop the action to give a bizarre standing eight count.

That was the weirdest thing; it tainted the fight, leaving a dark cloud. If that had happened in reverse, there would have been less backlash because Usyk was the B-side in the promotion.