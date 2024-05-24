Sebastian Fundora and Errol Spence “Agree” To October Fight

According to a breaking news tweet from Mike Coppinger, Sebastian Fundora and Errol Spence have agreed to fight each other in October, the fight to take place in Dallas. According to the tweet, the plan is for the fight that will see Fundora defend his WBC 154-pound title to be held at the AT&T Stadium, providing a date can be found that suits the Dallas Cowboy’s home schedule.

This is of course an interesting fight, and a pretty much unexpected fight. It was thought Fundora would face Tim Tszyu in a rematch, Tszyu of course being the man Fundora upset to take the belt in a bloody battle back in March. Now, with Tszyu fighting Vergil Ortiz Jr in August, in what is another great match up, Fundora faces former welterweight champ Spence instead.

Spence as we know, has not fought since his heavy stoppage loss to Terence Crawford last July. Now, Spence, his 147 pound days behind him, will look to bounce back and become a two-weight champion. Fundora, though, is a real handful for any fighter, not least because of the uncommon height and reach he possesses for a man fighting in the 154 pound division. Fundora, 21-1-1(14) is blessed with a reach more suited to a heavyweight, his wingspan being an incredible 80-inches.

Spence may well have trouble getting near Fundora and being able to hit him clean. Fundora also has a fine jab and he is tough and can punch. Add it all up, and this could prove to be one heck of a tough comeback assignment for Spence; who will have been out for well over a year come fight time. Might Spence have been wise to have agreed to take a tune-up bout ahead of this fight? Another loss, especially a stoppage loss, and where does Spence go?

Spence is rolling the dice with this fight, do you agree? Also, Spence will enter the Fundora fight with a new trainer, what with him having had a pretty nasty breakup with Derrick James some weeks ago. Spence, 28-1(22) really does seem to have everything against him as far as this fight goes.